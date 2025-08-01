Johnson & Johnson launches The 3rd Opinion in Asia Pacific: a new term to elevate the patient voice in the lung cancer treatment journey

• Newly published research shows up to 77% of patients in Asia Pacific trust and rely on their physicians to decide their treatment for them despite 69% of physicians encouraging patients to engage in shared decision making1.

• A new term, coined The 3rd Opinion, is designed to spark a social movement that empowers patients to recognize their vital role in shared decision-making, in a region that is disproportionately impacted by lung cancer2.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 August 2025 - Today, on World Lung Cancer Day, Johnson & Johnson announced the launch of The 3rd Opinion, the patient’s own opinion, a new term that seeks to elevate the patient voice and transform the treatment journey of lung cancer across Asia Pacific by enhancing shared decision making. With significant scientific advancements and more lung cancer treatments becoming available, it is essential for patients to understand their options and actively engage in their care. Johnson & Johnson seeks to empower patients, amplify their voices and ensure that collaborative care becomes a reality for every patient.

According to newly published data on NSCLC patient preferences in Future Oncology, up to 77% of patients in Asia Pacific trust and rely on their physicians to decide their treatment for them despite 69% of physicians encouraging patients to engage in shared decision making[1]. Cultural norms around stigma, not questioning authority, and limited understanding of the disease can often be major barriers causing patients not to voice concerns or ask questions, even when healthcare professionals actively encourage their input.

“Being diagnosed with lung cancer is overwhelming. It’s natural for patients to seek clarity, often by pursuing a second opinion, to better understand their condition and treatment options. However, patients often hesitate to express their concerns and treatment goals, causing them to be overlooked in the decision-making process. By creating space for the patient’s own opinion, The 3rd Opinion, creates a new way of thinking about lung cancer treatment and empowers patients to find their voice,“ said Anthony Elgamal, Vice President of Oncology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine Asia Pacific.

Lung cancer has the highest incidence and mortality rate of all cancers worldwide, with more than 2.5 million people diagnosed every year, and Asia makes up 63% of all patients[2]. Up to 85% of lung cancers are non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and Asians are more prone to certain genetic mutations than the rest of the world. One of the most prevalent is a mutation known as EGFR where 30-40% of all NSCLC diagnoses are in Asia, compared to 10-15% in the United States and Europe[3][4][5]. Often being diagnosed at a late stage, less than 20% of people with these genetic mutations survive beyond five years[6], and up to 40% never get the chance to receive a subsequent therapy after first-line treatment.[7][8][9]

“With the disproportionately high prevalence of certain NSCLC mutations in Asia Pacific, we need to think differently about how we treat patients and what more we can achieve with the first treatment. Treatment options have become increasingly complex and clinical decision making should comprehensively consider disease characteristics, patient treatment goals and values, and aim for an individualized balance between survival, longer lasting disease control and side effects. When shared decision making includes all available options, the final decision can be made collaboratively,“ said Prof James Chih-Hsin Yang, Director of National Taiwan University Cancer Center and key advocate for The 3rd Opinion initiative.