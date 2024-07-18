KBTG Welcomes a Blast From the Future at the Second Annual KBTG Techtopia

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 July 2024 - KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) recently organized KBTG Techtopia for the second consecutive year. A thought-provoking and skill-awakening tech conference, KBTG Techtopia brought together over 70 speakers from around the world and more than 2,500 attendees, establishing itself as Thailand’s leading platform for tech enthusiasts.

Mr. Ruangroj Poonpol, Group Chairman of KBTG, stated, “following our success from last year, we opted for KBTG Techtopia at a much larger scale, moving the venue from our headquarters to Samyan Mitrtown, a mixed-use property in the city of Bangkok. On 18 July 2024, we transformed the entire fifth floor into a space where attendees could immerse themselves in emerging technologies and meaningful conversations. Although our primary focus is still AI, we chose to dive deeper beneath the trends, addressing more pressing matters as discussed on the global stage like risk management, national strategy, and AI ethics. Most importantly, we would like to demonstrate that, against major beliefs, AI will not reduce or replace human’s role. On the contrary, human’s significance will only increase moving forward, serving as the conductor to the orchestra. Always bring AI on the table but keep humans in the room.”

With this year’s theme being “A Blast From the Future’’, not only were the topics curated to showcase new possibilities that near-future technologies can unlock, both to positive and negative effects, KBTG also invited Thai policy makers and representatives from global institutions to share their action plans and paint the visions of tomorrow together. One of the key speakers is Dr. Andrew Ng, the Managing General Partner of AI Fund, founder of DeepLearning.AI, co-founder of Coursera, and named by Time magazine as one of the most influential people in AI.

In his keynote, Ng explained how AI is rapidly evolving into general-purpose technology, likening it to electricity. With new opportunities came risks, though he argued that the risks of AI lie in the application, not the technology itself. He further pointed out the areas in which AI could be applied in Thailand, namely tourism, healthcare, and agriculture. Ng’s appearance on the stage of KBTG Techtopia came after the strategic partnership announcement between AI Fund and KXVC, KBTG’s venture capital arm, with the aim to build new AI startups and strengthen connections between their robust ecosystems. During his visit, KBTG and Ng have formed two additional partnerships to drive AI education in Thailand: