Taiwan excellence Eco fun fair promotes sustainability, Ecological awareness

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 200 participants gathered at the Kuala Lumpur Perdana Botanical Garden, here, today for the Taiwan Excellence Eco Fun Fair, an event aimed at promoting ecological protection and sustainability.

Kuala Lumpur Taiwan Trade Centre director Eva Peng said the one-day event represented a natural extension of Taiwan Excellence’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and was organised as part of its Earth Month campaign.

She said the participants included seven award-winning Taiwanese companies, showcasing innovative eco-friendly products such as sustainable paper camera by Paper Shoot, compostable tableware made from sugarcane(RENOUVO), and low-carbon tinted film (Uplus).

Other participants included Mbran Filtra, which offers the world’s smallest outdoor portable water purifier; ADATA, known for its environmentally friendly PCR external hard drive; VAGO, which displayed its miniature vacuum pump and FECA, which featured a wide range of suction-cup lifestyle products, she told Bernama.

In addition to the companies showcasing their products, she said, Taiwan Excellence also invited Kawan Guni, a local recycling enterprise based in Johor Bahru, to conduct a talk on waste classification and recycling.

“Participants also engaged in a hands-on activity using plantable paper, which they could take home and plant to grow new plants, further promoting environmental awareness and action,” she added.

Peng said Taiwan Excellence would also collaborate with Seeds Malaysia, as a gesture of future cooperation between Malaysia and Taiwan, with the planting of 50 trees at the Al-Kadeem Academy in Shah Alam this Sept 11.

Regarding its Earth Month campaign, launched last July 15, she said, it was joined by over 2,000 people who took part in various online environmental activities.

“During the 42-day campaign period, a total of 3,313 photos were received and netizens responded enthusiastically by posting about their green habits ranging from reducing their use of plastic and paper to bringing their own water bottles and shopping bags,” she added.

She said the objective of the social media-driven campaign was to foster an eco-friendly lifestyle by encouraging simple, everyday changes that can lead to significant positive environmental outcomes.

She noted that the slogan for the Earth Month campaign “One Good Habit, Love the Earth,” aligned with Taiwan Excellence’s global sustainable development initiative, which had been actively promoted in the United States, the European Union, Japan, and Southeast Asia.