Parties in Unity Govt pledge support to defend Mahkota seat - Mohamed Khaled

KOTA TINGGI: All component parties in the Unity Government have pledged their full support to assist the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in the Mahkota state by-election, scheduled for Sept 28.

UMNO vice-president and BN coordinator for the by-election, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, noted that this support has provided BN with renewed momentum to defend the state seat.

“We are coordinating effectively and have secured cooperation from all parties within the Unity Government,” he told reporters after the opening of My Villa at Dewan Felda Air Tawar 3 today.

The Mahkota state by-election will be held on Sept 28, with nomination day set for Sept 14 and early voting on Sept 24.

In the Johor state election in 2022, the incumbent Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, who passed away on Aug 2, won the seat with a majority of 5,166 votes, defeating Pakatan Harapan’s Muhammad Tagiuddin Cheman, Mohamad Nor Lingan (Perikatan Nasional), and Mohamed Noor Suleiman (Warisan).