SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2025 - Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia has once again secured #1 market share for Colour Light and Mid Digital Production Printers across the ASEAN region, encompassing Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, according to 2024 Q4 data from the latest International Data Corporation (IDC) Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. The IDC Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker is a leading source of market data and analysis for the hardcopy peripherals industry.

Konica Minolta IDC Award ASEAN 2024

Leading the Market: A Testament to 20 Years of Progress

For 20 years, Konica Minolta has been at the forefront of production printing, consistently driving the industry forward. Market leadership is a testament to the company’s deep commitment to understanding customer needs and delivering advanced digital print technologies that empower businesses.

“We are thrilled to announce that Konica Minolta has once again maintained its leadership in the light to mid-colour production print market across the ASEAN region for the third consecutive year. Earning this recognition from IDC reflects not just our commitment to excellence, but the strong partnerships we’ve built with our customers over two decades of progress in the digital printing market. This achievement reinforces the value of our customer-first approach, delivering high-quality products and responsive service that make a real difference. The trust our customers place in Konica Minolta drives us to keep advancing and developing solutions that not only meet their needs today but help them stay ahead in their digital transformation journey,” said Francis Chua, General Manager for Regional Sales & Marketing HQ at Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia Pte Ltd.

Teh Hui Ying, Senior Product Manager at Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia Pte Ltd, expressed her pride in the achievement: “It is an honour to see Konica Minolta lead the light to mid-colour production print market for the third consecutive year, reaffirming our dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Moreover, securing the top position in the entire colour production print category in ASEAN for 2024 is a remarkable milestone. We are excited about the journey ahead and remain committed to shaping the future of digital printing.”

This milestone reflects the strong collaboration between Konica Minolta and its customers and partners, whose support has been instrumental in driving the company’s innovation and growth. Konica Minolta expresses gratitude for their trust and remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and drive the future of print.

About Konica Minolta’s Colour Light and Mid Digital Production Printers

Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress series stands as a benchmark in digital production printing, engineered to meet the demanding needs of modern print environments. These printers feature industry-leading resolution and colour consistency, ensuring sharp, vibrant prints across a wide spectrum of substrates.

Additionally, the printers are complemented with advanced automation tools to streamline workflows, reduce operational costs, and minimise human error, contributing to higher reliability and a lower total cost of ownership.

The AccurioPress is available in four different models to suit different print needs:

AccurioPress C4080 Series

AccurioPress C84hc Series

AccurioPress C7100 Series

AccurioPress C14000 Series

https://www.konicaminolta.asia/asia-en

https://www.linkedin.com/company/konica-minolta-business-solutions-asia-pte-ltd

https://www.facebook.com/KonicaMinoltaSingapore/

https://www.instagram.com/konica_minolta_sg/

Hashtag: #AccurioPress #KonicaMinolta #ProductionPrinters