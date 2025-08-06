$!Lazada Seller Summit 2025 Charts the Future of eCommerce with Innovation and Empowerment

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2025 – Lazada, a leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia, reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating digital entrepreneurship and enabling local business success at the Lazada Seller Summit 2025. Drawing over 1,000 sellers nationwide, the summit served as a strategic platform to share insights, unveil new tools and explore the future of Malaysia’s digital economy.

Now in its second year, the summit spotlighted Lazada’s next-phase innovations, including AI-powered solutions, platform-exclusive offerings and creator-led commerce strategies. This cements the platform’s role as a partner in seller growth and digital transformation. In addition to spotlighting AI-powered solutions, brand differentiation and the rise of social commerce, the event also celebrated seller excellence through dedicated award segments, recognising top-performing and high-growth sellers who have achieved outstanding success on the platform.

“By equipping entrepreneurs with practical tools and structured guidance, Lazada has helped accelerate our national shift toward a more agile and future-ready economy. We look forward to more efforts by Lazada to encourage sellers, especially those in remote and non-urban areas, to come online and leverage these digital tools, in line with the vision set out in the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13),“ said Teo Nie Ching, Deputy Minister of Communications at the event. “As a key player in digital commerce, Lazada is well-positioned to support this national agenda by collaborating with initiatives such as National Information Dissemination Center, under the Cashless Society drive. Such partnerships can help bridge the digital divide and ensure that no community is left behind as Malaysia accelerates toward an inclusive digital future.”

“Seller Summit 2025 reflects our ongoing investment in innovation and our strong belief in the power of local entrepreneurs to shape the future of digital trade,” said Kaya Qin, Chief Executive Officer of Lazada Malaysia. “At Lazada, we are committed to creating a more intelligent and inclusive eCommerce ecosystem - one where every seller, regardless of size or background, has access to the tools, insights and opportunities needed to grow.”

Among the major announcements at the summit was the rollout of AI-powered seller tools, further underscoring Lazada’s commitment to tech-driven empowerment. These innovations are designed to simplify the seller journey at every stage, from onboarding and operations to campaign execution and business growth. By automating routine tasks and delivering real-time insights, the new tools aim to help sellers “break zero” faster and stay agile amid shifting market dynamics. Complementing these advancements was the showcase of Lazada’s expanded support ecosystem, which includes strategic subsidies, advanced analytics and enhanced fulfillment solutions, giving sellers the firepower to drive conversions and scale sustainably.

The summit also spotlighted the growing influence of creator-led commerce, with a dedicated session featuring a prominent influencer and a panel of top Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). These leading digital voices shared actionable insights on crafting high-impact campaigns, interpreting evolving consumer behaviour and building authentic collaborations that drive meaningful engagement with today’s audiences.

“Winning this award is a proud moment for our team. Lazada’s support ranging from AI insights to priority delivery, has helped us scale faster than we imagined,” said Mr Lee Jia Wei, Founder, GAIAS Bedding & Bath, recipient of the The Local Brand of the Year Award.

“We are truly honoured to receive this award. It reflects the unwavering support from our customers and the dedicated efforts of our team. Lazada has empowered us to grow while staying close to the communities we serve,” said Mr Khairul Idham Ramdzan, COO, Siti Khadijah Apparel Sdn Bhd, also a winner of the Local Brand of the Year Award.

The Lazada Seller Summit continues to serve as a critical platform for knowledge sharing, upskilling and community building among sellers. As part of the one-day agenda, sellers were introduced to a comprehensive ecosystem of tools, programs and strategic support to accelerate business growth. Some other business accelerating features include smart subsidies, advanced data analytics and priority delivery services, all of which ensure both new and established sellers can thrive in a competitive eCommerce landscape.