K. Devan confident new-look Melaka FC ready for super league debut

MELAKA FC are ready to face the challenge of the 2025-2026 Super League season despite being a newly promoted team and seen as underdogs, says head coach K. Devan.

He said he believed that a combination of existing players, new local talents and imports would form a solid squad capable of competing in the high-level league.

“We have retained about 50 to 55 per cent of players from the A1 League and brought in nine new local players as well as seven imports.

“This season’s squad could be described as a new-look team, so our main focus is on adapting to tactics and positions, while building chemistry among the players,” he told reporters after the launch of Melaka FC’s new jersey and player introduction ceremony in Ayer Keroh today.

The 64-year-old coach said preparations had begun in June, including eight pre-season friendlies.

Devan said that although no imports were involved in the friendlies, the squad had shown progress over time.

He added that as a new face in the Super League, Melaka FC aimed for a mid-table finish this season to remain competitive against the country’s football giants.

“This target is seen as realistic since Melaka FC were just promoted from the A1 League and will face experienced clubs such as Johor Darul Ta’zim, Selangor, Terengganu, Kuala Lumpur City and Sabah,” he said.

Commenting on the opening match against Penang FC at the Hang Jebat Stadium on Aug 13, he was optimistic that playing in front of the home crowd would offer a good chance to collect three points.

“We want to begin positively at home and instil early confidence in the team and supporters. Although our opponents are experienced, we are ready to compete,” he said.

The imports in the Melaka FC line-up this season are retained player Michael Ozor and six new faces – Juan Douglas, Patrick Gama, Anderson Brito, Vitor Carvalho, Charles Ralph and Florencio Badelic Jr - BERNAMA