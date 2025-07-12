Local MSMEs Achieved 30X Growth in Sales During the Shopee 7.7 Mid Year Sale

This campaign underscores Shopee’s dedication to empowering local MSMEs by providing them with the tools and programmes necessary to thrive in the digital marketplace.

MSME Reach Expanded Through Affiliate-Backed Recommendations

By leveraging Shopee’s 650,000-strong affiliate network, sellers experienced the power of community-driven marketing, through affiliates actively recommending their favourite local finds to their followers. During 7.7, sellers saw up to 160% increase in affiliate-generated sales showcasing how the local affiliate community helps MSMEs expand their reach and drive sustained sales growth.

MSMEs Utilised Shopee Live and Shopee Video to Boost Sales

Local MSMEs that used Shopee Live and Shopee Video during 7.7 saw their sales skyrocket by 200%, showing how real-time interactions with prospective buyers are influential in driving purchase decisions.

“Our orders more than doubled on 7.7 compared to a normal day. What really made the difference was going on Shopee Live for almost 8 hours where we were able to connect with more buyers and close sales faster,” said KM Fashion, a women’s fashion brand based in Perak.

Russell Taylors, a local home appliance brand, also saw how affiliates recommending their products on Shopee Video helped their sales grow during 7.7.

“Shopee’s Affiliate Programme and Shopee Video were a game changer for us. The affiliates helped to push our product bundles and our Shopee Videos were quick conversion drivers, it’s like having a salesperson that works 24/7! Together, these channels contributed nearly 40% of the store’s sales during the 7.7 campaign. The Lagi Murah tag drew so many eyes to my store as well! My product views doubled in one day and our checkouts performed 50% better than the previous campaign,” said the brand representative.

As buyers seek more interactive formats to make purchase decisions, these tools demonstrate its effectiveness in converting intent into revenue for local MSMEs.

Lagi Murah, Lagi Cepat Make Buyers and Sellers Happy

Shopee’s ongoing commitment to buyer satisfaction, from guaranteed lowest prices to fast delivery, translated into higher purchase intent for all local MSMEs. Malaysians who shopped during 7.7 saved more than RM60 million across all product categories, especially on daily essentials such as personal care products, groceries, and childcare-related items.

“The sales growth we observed during Shopee’s 7.7 campaign has convinced us to be even more serious in growing with Shopee. Together with strategic vouchers and livestream sessions, we were able to drive sales conversion. The Lagi Murah tag helped us to reduce customer decision making time since they don’t need to compare prices across other platforms. We truly felt that this was a key driver in our sales growth during the 7.7 campaign,” said Bath Garden, a local body care brand.

Carsolution, a local automotive seller echoes this sentiment, “Thanks to the Lagi Murah tag, the 7.7 campaign was not just massive for us, it was meaningful because it helped us to attract the more serious buyers instead of clicks. We achieved our highest daily checkout rate ever and sold out both our bestsellers and lesser-known gems!”

With 80% of those orders being shipped out within 1 day of check-out, Shopee is ensuring long-term buyer trust in order to drive local seller success.

“Our mission has always been to build a platform that supports seller growth. Campaigns like the 7.7 Mid Year Sale show that when we strengthen our ecosystem, from marketing tools, creator content, to buyer satisfaction, our sellers thrive. At the same time, buyers benefit from more personalised affiliate recommendations, better deals, and a more engaging shopping experience,” said Tan Ming Kit, Head of Marketing at Shopee Malaysia.

As Shopee continues to invest in tools and strategies that empower entrepreneurs, Shopee remains dedicated to being the most effective and reliable partner for local MSME growth in the digital economy.

