SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 May 2025 - LussoCitta, a Singapore-based online platform selling branded and designer products, has entered a partnership with KrisShop, flagship omnichannel retailer. The collaboration, which commenced in October 2024, forms part of Lusso Città’s broader retail expansion strategy aimed at making luxury products more accessible to a wider audience.

Elevating the Shopping Experience for KrisFlyer Members

Through this partnership, LussoCitta’s selection of branded and designer bags is now available on KrisShop’s omnichannel e-commerce site KrisShop.com. KrisFlyer members are eligible for special discount rates during selected promotional campaigns and may also redeem products using KrisFlyer miles, providing alternative methods of purchase.

Additional product collections and designer labels are expected to be introduced progressively on KrisShop.com, in alignment with future promotional periods.

A Win-Win Collaboration for Growth

The collaboration is aligned with both brands’ objectives of expanding customer engagement and increasing market reach. By integrating its product offerings into KrisShop’s retail ecosystem, LussoCitta aims to increase exposure among a broader demographic, including frequent travellers and KrisFlyer members.The partnership allows LussoCitta to offer accessible luxury while providing KrisFlyer members with a convenient way to redeem their miles

For KrisShop, the inclusion of LussoCitta’s range introduces a new product category focused on luxury products and accessories to its existing catalogue. This aligns with its strategy of offering merchandise across different price points and categories.

The initiative is also consistent with LussoCitta’s business approach of building partnerships with established local platforms to support market expansion. By working with recognised entities like KrisShop, the retailer seeks to continue developing its operations in Singapore while maintaining a focus on accessible luxury.

Looking Ahead

LussoCitta plans to develop the partnership in phases over the coming months. Initial efforts will focus on integrating new product lines and seasonal collections into KrisShop’s platform. Promotional activities, including targeted campaigns and member-exclusive offers, are expected to be introduced at regular intervals to maintain customer engagement and drive sales.

Further updates regarding new campaigns, brand partnerships, and expanded product offerings will be announced through official communication channels as they are confirmed.

