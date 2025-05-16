PUTRAJAYA: The government has extended the Migrant Repatriation Programme 2.0 (PRM 2.0) from May 19 this year until April 30, 2026, for undocumented migrants in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the decision, approved by relevant regulatory bodies including the Attorney General’s Chambers, aims to allow undocumented migrants to return to their home countries voluntarily without facing legal action.

“PRM 2.0 is not open to individuals who registered but failed to leave under the previous programme.

“It is also not available to those blacklisted by the Immigration Department, or individuals with arrest warrants or who are wanted by the authorities,” he told a press conference after presenting the Immigration Department’s Excellent Service Awards here today.

PRM 2.0 offers undocumented migrants a chance to leave the country voluntarily. Those who qualify will not be prosecuted but will be required to pay a compound based on the nature of their offence.

Saifuddin said under PRM 2.0, a compound of RM500 is imposed on individuals who enter or remain in Malaysia without a valid pass, as well as those who overstay beyond the permitted period.

In addition, a compound of RM300 is levied for violations of pass conditions. Applicants are also required to pay RM20 for each issuance of a Special Pass.

“Foreign children under 18 years old who have overstayed or were brought into Malaysia without a valid pass are exempted from the compound but must still pay the RM20 fee for the Special Pass,” he said.

Individuals with special legal status, such as foreign spouses of Malaysian citizens who have overstayed, are required to present themselves at the Immigration Department’s Visa, Pass, and Permit Division for pass adjustment.

“The Home Ministry urges all parties, including foreign representatives, employers, and migrant communities, to disseminate this information and encourage early participation to avoid congestion as the deadline approaches,” he said.

Previously, on March 15, Saifuddin announced that the Immigration Department was in the process of extending the Migrant Repatriation Programme, which was initially scheduled to end on March 31.