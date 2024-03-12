MIPIM Asia Summit 2024: Asia’s Leading Platform for Real Estate Investment and Partnerships

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - The 18th MIPIM Asia Summit returns this year to address key themes reshaping the real estate landscape in Asia and globally. Bringing together prominent international investors and speakers, the MIPIM Asia Summit 2024 will feature the prestigious MIPIM Asia Awards Ceremony and take place on December 3rd and 4th at the Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong. Since its inception, Hong Kong has hosted the MIPIM Asia Summit, which has continuously evolved into the most reputable real estate investment gathering in the region.

Amidst a backdrop of cautious optimism in Asian real estate, this year’s summit will focus on envisioning the future of Asian property markets with an emphasis on durability and digital transformation, seeking long-term economic growth, sustainable practices, and community cohesion. Ultimately, the evolving landscape presents a promising frontier for collaboration and investment that can shape the region’s future.

With interest rates in major markets either expected to decline or already decreasing, many investors are finding real assets increasingly attractive. Optimism is growing that debt conditions will become more favourable for transactions, driving up deal volumes and centering key discussions on debt, digitalisation, and decarbonisation. This highlights a significant shift in investment dynamics across the region.

“MIPIM Asia is the premier platform for industry leaders to drive transformative discussions during pivotal times for our global communities. We’re honoured to welcome delegates from around the world, including Georgia and the Middle East, and are especially proud to host Baroness Poppy Gustafsson OBE, Minister for Investment at the UK Department for Business & Trade. From MIPIM Asia in Hong Kong to MIPIM in Cannes, our events offer unparalleled access to global capital and actionable solutions to make assets more sustainable in an ever-changing world.” commented Nicolas Kozubek, Head of MIPIM Markets.

The MIPIM Asia Summit 2024 will feature 60+ speakers and 300+ participants, including notable dynamic real estate investors, listed below in alphabetical order by company name:

--> Pak Man Yuen, Managing Director of Blackstone

--> Beverley Churchill, CEO of Churchill & Partners

--> Justin Chiu, Executive Director of CK Asset Holdings Limited

--> Rebecca Lam, Managing Director of Cppi

--> Kenneth Yeung, Managing Director, Regional Head of Real Estate, Asia ex Japan - Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank

--> Sherman Hung, Managing Director, Head of Large Corporate of DBS Bank Ltd

--> Christina Gaw, Managing Principal, Global Head of Capital Markets and Co-Chair of Alternative Investments of Gaw Capital Partners

--> Phillip Wong, Head of Private Markets of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority

--> John Pattar, Partner and Head of Asia Real Estate of KKR Asia Limited

--> George Hongchoy, Executive Director and Group CEO of Link Asset Management Limited

--> Carl Schibrowski, Chief Development Officer of New Murabba

--> Wei Yao, Chief Economist, APAC of Société Générale

--> Shelley Boland, Global Head, Corporate Real Estate and Services of Standard Chartered

--> Baroness Poppy Gustafsson OBE, Minister for Investment at UK Department for Business & Trade

This year’s MIPIM Asia Summit will gather C-suite executives and top leaders from over 20 countries, alongside renowned global investors. Key participants include prominent names such as APG, BEI Group, Caisse de Depot, Champion REIT, Chinachem Group, Employees Provident Fund, GIC Real Estate, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Mapletree, Nan Fung Group, PAG, Ping An Insurance, PIMCO PRIME Real Estate GMBH, Qatar Investment Authority, Quadreal, and Townsend Group. The event will also feature a variety of end-user and retail representatives from global brands such as Victorinox, TUMI, Apple, Furla, Ralph Lauren, and Pfizer, making the Summit a premier platform for high-level networking and investment opportunities.

As a cornerstone of the Asia Pacific real estate calendar, the MIPIM Asia Summit continues to attract influential decision-makers and showcase the region’s most cutting-edge projects, solidifying its position as a leading platform for the property industry.

For more information about MIPIM Asia Awards 2024 Winners, please visit HERE.

For more information about the Summit and Awards, please visit mipim-asia.com.

For instant updates, please follow MIPIM: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn