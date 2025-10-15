APAD issues show-cause letter to KDEBWM over Batu 14 toll crash

KUALA LUMPUR: The Land Public Transport Agency has issued a show-cause letter to KDEB Waste Management following an accident involving the company’s lorry at Batu 14 Toll Plaza in Puchong.

APAD confirmed the letter was dated October 13 in response to the October 10 incident.

All new applications from KDEBWM are now suspended pending the completion of the investigation.

An intensive investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident and ensure corrective actions are taken.

Should any breach of licence conditions be found, the licence may be suspended or revoked under Section 62 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

APAD reiterated its commitment to safety and reminded operators to comply with licence conditions.

Operators must ensure drivers are properly qualified and maintain vehicles in good condition with proper safety features.

In the 2.30 pm accident, the truck attendant sustained serious facial and head injuries.

The vehicle was driven by an Indonesian man who lost control and crashed into the Puchong Toll Plaza concrete barrier.

The driver fled the scene after the accident occurred.

The case is being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama