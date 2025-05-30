New Achievement in Global Industrial Digital Transformation: “2025 International Cooperation Forum on Industrial Digital Transformation” held in Brazil, co-hosted by WAA

BRASÍLIA, BRAZIL - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2025 - The World WLAN Application Alliance (WAA), in collaboration with the International Economic and Technical Cooperation Center of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CIETC) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil), successfully co-hosted the 2025 International Cooperation Forum on Industrial Digital Transformation in Brazil. Nearly 200 stakeholders from government authorities, industry organizations, leading enterprises, research institutions, universities, and standardization and testing agencies across over ten countries and regions gathered to explore cutting-edge trends in industrial digital transformation and pathways for international cooperation, actively advancing the global development of industrial digitalization. The forum featured opening remarks by XIONG Jijun, Vice-Minister of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology; Jorge Viana, President of Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency; Henrique de Oliveira Miguel, Vice Minister of Science of Technology and Innovation of Brazil; ZOU Ciyong, Deputy to the Director General of United Nations Industrial Development Organization and YANG He, Executive Deputy Secretary-General of World WLAN Application Alliance. The opening session was moderated by ZHENG Hong, Director-General of the Center for International Economic and Technological Cooperation of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

As a new engine for global economic growth, industrial digital transformation drives the upgrading of traditional industries, unleashes new growth momentum, and reshapes production, trade, and industrial landscapes. However, challenges persist, including significant disparities in digital infrastructure and technology adoption across regions, as well as divergent standards and certification systems that hinder cross-border collaboration. Deepening international innovation cooperation is critical to building a more resilient global industrial chain and fostering sustainable development.

The forum unveiled multiple collaborative achievements: ApexBrasil, CIETC and the BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). São Paulo’s Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Competitiveness (Investe SP) and China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) inked an MoU. WAA and partners released the “Research Report on AI-Powered New Connectivity Enabling the New Industrial Revolution”. The BRICS Industrial Innovation Contest – Brazil National Round and The World Consumer Electronics Innovation Congress 2025 were officially launched.

Keynote speeches were delivered by representatives from global institutions and enterprises, including BPIC, the Department of Sectoral Studies and Policies of Innovation and Infrastructure (IPEA), University of Brasília (UnB), International SparkLink Alliance (iSLA), Network Innovation and Development Alliance (NIDA), Suzano, Vale Brazil, Huawei TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD., CICC and Kuaishou. Participants engaged in thematic discussions on “Towards 2030 AI-Powered WAN Infrastructure (AI WAN)” and “How to Promote the Sustainable Development of Industrial Digital Transformation”, sharing best practices, exploring collaboration models, and promoting synergy across industries to accelerate cooperation in the new industrial revolution.

Yang He, Executive Deputy Secretary-General of WAA, stated that the 2025 International Cooperation Forum on Industrial Digital Transformation will provide significant momentum for global industrial digital transformation. It is expected to make proactive explorations in standard formulation, cooperation mechanism development, and ecosystem innovation. With its vision of “Providing the best WLAN experience for the digital world”, WAA will continue to aggregate global WLAN industry chain resources, promote coordinated development across the entire industrial chain, empower the construction of digital world infrastructure, and drive industrial digital transformation through premium WLAN experiences.

As the world’s first international industrial and standards organization dedicated to WLAN application experiences, WAA has attracted over 80 global industry chain partners since its establishment in September 2022, establishing cooperative relationships with numerous international industrial organizations. WAA has developed a mature WLAN product performance testing and certification system, having released multiple white papers and application experience standards while completing certifications for multiple products. These efforts have significantly contributed to the healthy development of the global WLAN industry.

