IT was a scene of unnecessary chaos for numerous patrons at the iconic Padang Kota food court in Penang, when a monitor lizard decided to take a casual stroll during their dinner time.

In a X post by @mynewshub, early this morning, the 28-second video shows the reptile casually walking through the food court premises.

The reptile’s sudden appearance caused numerous patrons to freak out as some was heard shouting and screaming.

As the lizard continued trudging between the tables, several patrons proceeded to stand on their respective chairs and tables in a bid to avoid the animal at all cost.

Despite the mayhem it caused, the monitor lizard eventually was shooed out by stall operators.

The incident drew plenty of laughter across social media with netizens amused by the fact that many patrons were overreacting upon the site of the docile reptile.

X user unknown._@1z_1q commented: “Those who stood on the table, do they truly have trust issues ? hahahaha.”

While another X user @SilencerMuto said: “It’s just a monitor lizard. Let it be. It wants to walk about anyways.”