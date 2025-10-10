NHG Health and DFI Retail Group Collaborate to Empower Holistic Wellness in Asia

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 - NHG Health and DFI Retail Group, a leading Asian retailer, today signed a Collaboration Agreement (CA) to make preventive care and everyday health and wellness more accessible to the public in Singapore and across Asia. This kickstarted a long-term partnership between the organisations to jointly explore more opportunities in science-backed and clinically relevant health and wellness solutions for the region.

This partnership seeks to address the growing public health need by offering clinical-based solutions for better health management in the areas of general well-being, healthy ageing and family health. These solutions emphasise preventive care, empowering individuals to take charge of their health early: act early to lower the risk of escalation to severe conditions and potential to reduce the need for future clinical treatment.

Addressing a Critical Regional Need

Asia has been experiencing some of the world’s fastest demographic transitions of rapidly ageing populations1 and rising lifestyle-related diseases2, with increasing prevalence of conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and metabolic disorders. This has created complex healthcare needs that require early intervention and culturally-sensitive preventive strategies.

Traditional hospital-centric models alone cannot meet these demands at scale, as communities require care that is accessible, culturally-attuned, and focused on staying well, not just treating illnesses. Preventive care delivered at the community level, where it can be most effective, remains a significant gap.

This partnership between NHG Health and DFI Retail Group recognises these regional realities and brings clinical expertise into everyday community touchpoints—supporting preventive health and general well-being and enabling successful ageing in place.

Under this partnership, NHG Health will provide clinical expertise, research capabilities and public health experience. This includes providing clinical and scientific guidance on unmet clinical needs, supporting clinical research and health studies, and driving public education on preventive health and early intervention. DFI Retail Group will contribute retail expertise, customer insights, and omnichannel distribution across its Guardian and Mannings stores to ensure wide accessibility of these solutions. Beyond physical retail distribution, DFI will also support with customer engagement and education, marketing and e-commerce capabilities.

This partnership underscores the importance of public-private collaboration in shaping the future of healthcare, with Singapore as a launchpad for impact across Asia. By combining clinical depth and trusted infrastructure of the public sector with the innovation, scale and reach of the private sector, this partnership will support new pathways to preventive care and health ownership in a strategic and sustainable way for consumers in Singapore and across Asia.

The Collaboration Agreement (CA) to formalise this partnership was signed by Professor Benjamin Seet, Group Chairman Medical Board (Research), NHG Health, and Ms Fann Yuen, Group Own Brand Director, DFI Retail Group.

Prof Seet said, “With population health as a national priority, there is greater focus on care provided in the community, rather than in hospitals and clinics. This partnership with DFI achieves exactly that. Through its extensive retail network, we will be able to reach millions of people across Singapore and the region, allowing us to bring evidence-based solutions closer to home to impact more lives.”

Andrew Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Health & Beauty, DFI Retail Group, said, “This partnership sets a new benchmark for public-private healthcare collaboration, and we are very proud to be the first retailer in Asia to lead the way with NHG Health. In the growing wellness space where health and beauty converge, customers are increasingly looking for holistic solutions so they can take charge of their well-being. Teaming up with NHG Health strengthens Guardian’s and Mannings’ role as the trusted advisors for wellness, delivering accessible, affordable and relevant solutions to the communities we serve in Singapore and across Asia.”

Long-term Partnership

Singapore’s value as a launchpad for healthcare innovation across Asia reflects both its unique advantages and the broader regional opportunity. Our robust and well-established healthcare system, supportive regulatory environment, and strong smart nation foundation create an ideal testing ground for these new health and wellness solutions. Our multicultural population can also provide valuable insights that can be applied across diverse Asian markets.

In the longer term, NHG Health and DFI Retail Group will explore co-developing health and wellness solutions for Asia in other areas such as preventive screening tools, lifestyle interventions including wellness offerings and nutritional solutions, and integrated care solutions. These address unique health challenges facing Asian populations, particularly ageing demographics and rising lifestyle-related diseases.

