Novautek Honored with the “Outstanding SME ESG and Business Performance Award”

HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire - 23 December 2024 - Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited (”Novautek”), a Hong Kong-based innovation technology company specializing in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology innovation, is pleased to announce that it has awarded the “Outstanding SME ESG and Business Performance Award 2024” organized by the Start-up and SME Resource Centre of The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, in recognition of Novautek’s outstanding performance in terms of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), as well as its achievements in promoting sustainable development.

The “Outstanding SME ESG and Business Performance Award” is organized by the Start-up and SME Resource Centre under The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, with the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association as the co-organizer. The award aims to encourage small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to continuously invest resources in practicing ESG upgrades and transformation, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and expanding their green business opportunities. It also emphasizes that the society should pay more attention to SMEs and support them, and advises SMEs to incorporate effective ESG practices in their businesses to help them identify different business risks and effectively provide solutions for these risks, while focusing on the benefits of different stakeholders.

Novautek is a subsidiary of Applied Development Holdings Limited (HKEX stock code: 519.HK), specializing in the areas of artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology and innovation. It dedicates to building a complete ecosystem across key areas like AI robotics, autonomous driving, and large AI models. Addressing pain points in traditional industries, it has introduced five core applications of autonomous driving robots including cleaning and sanitation, security patrol, transportation, delivery, and smart warehousing. Novautek actively applies cutting-edge technology to society to assist in alleviating social challenges such as aging populations and labor shortages, enhancing the quality of social life. Its cleaning and security patrol robots have been deployed in local housing estates, receiving high appreciation from citizens.

Mr. Wang Chunsheng, the Chief Executive Officer of Novautek stated, “we are honored to receive the award, which not only recognizes Novautek’s performance in business and ESG practices but also encourages us to continue making greater contributions to innovation and sustainable development. In the future, we will remain committed to technological innovation, environmental protection, and social responsibility, upholding the concept of sustainable development in our business operations, while giving back to society and create greater value for the general public and all our stakeholders.”