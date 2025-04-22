Octa is recognised as a platform with the ‘Best Trading Conditions 2025’ in Malaysia by WBS Magazine

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2025 - Octa has won the ‘Best Trading Conditions 2025––Malaysia’ award from WBS Magazine, a prominent Southeast Asian magazine focused on financial, investment, and business trends. The award is testimony to Octa’s dedication to delivering quality service and clear trading conditions in one of its most vibrant markets.

The WBS Awards annually examine regional and worldwide financial services providers, evaluating their dealing conditions, customer satisfaction, and platform availability. Editors select winners based on impartial regional analysis.

This latest award affirms Octa’s strong reputation in Malaysia, which continues to grow rapidly in financial participation and digital trading adoption. Local traders increasingly prioritise transparency, user experience, and responsive support—all key areas where Octa has focused its efforts in recent years.

Kar Yong Ang, a financial market analyst at Octa, commented: ‘Malaysian users value clarity and trust. We’ve worked hard to offer trading conditions that are not only competitive but also transparent and easy to navigate. This award from WBS Magazine reflects the results of that work—and motivates us to keep raising the bar.’ He adds: ‘Malaysia is a key market for Octa, both in terms of user activity and product development. The company has expanded access to global financial instruments while also supporting traders through localised education, timely analytics, and platform improvements that prioritise usability.’

Octa regularly reaps industry recognition in the Asia-Pacific region. The platform has been previously honoured for transparency, security, and client reliability, further cementing its reputation as a consistent performer in a highly competitive landscape.

With more than 42 million trading accounts opened globally and clients in over 180 countries, Octa continues to build on its mission of making trading more accessible, informed, and efficient. This latest honour from WBS Magazine is another step in reinforcing its position as a trusted financial service provider in Southeast Asia.

Disclaimer: This content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to engage in any investment activity. It does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation, or individual needs. Any action you take based on this content is at your sole discretion and risk. Octa and its affiliates accept no liability for any losses or consequences resulting from reliance on this material.

Trading involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Use your expertise wisely and evaluate all associated risks before making an investment decision. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Availability of products and services may vary by jurisdiction. Please ensure compliance with your local laws before accessing them.