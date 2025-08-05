Open for Business: Samsung Electronics Singapore Unveils Business Experience Studio

State-of-the-art studio designed to help customers envision how cutting-edge technology from Samsung can help address next wave digitisation

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 August 2025 - Samsung Electronics Singapore has unveiled its new Business Experience Studio, designed to help businesses unlock the potential of innovative technology solutions from Samsung. The 2,150 square feet studio is designed to help customers envision how they can adopt cutting-edge Samsung solutions to address their specific verticals and business digitalisation needs. The studio houses built-for-business solutions from Samsung, including its professional display range, enterprise-ready Galaxy devices, as well as business solutions such as Samsung Knox, Samsung VXT and SmartThings Pro. It also features a wide variety of solutions, designed with various local solutions partners, for specific business and vertical use cases built on Samsung’s hardware and platforms. “Business rules are being rewritten today as companies need to be agile to respond to a fast-moving market that is highly influenced by evolving market conditions and technology advancements. The Business Experience Studio aims to demonstrate and inspire our customers on how they can design and deploy purposeful solutions from Samsung within their organisations,“ said Timothy Tan, Head of Integrated Business, Samsung Electronics Singapore. Helping Singapore businesses ride the next wave of digitisation Today, more than nine in ten businesses in Singapore are operating with some level of digitalisation, but not all of them are unlocking optimal value from their technology investments. The Business Experience Studio serves to demonstrate the breadth and depth of Samsung’s solutions for different verticals and business needs, and how it can unlock the value of a right technology partner for organisations.

The studio showcases an integrated deployment of Samsung hardware and solutions across ten different zones. It is powered by Samsung’s suite of business solutions, including Samsung Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT), SmartThings Pro, and Samsung Knox. Together, these proprietary business solutions from Samsung enable seamless integration and management of devices, solutions and services across enterprise environments. For example: Samsung Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) is a cloud-based digital signage solution that enables seamless content creation and management across all Samsung displays. SmartThings Pro offers organisations a comprehensive platform to help in automation and monitoring through its intuitive dashboard facilitating effective device management, optimised for operations across residential, commercial, and public spaces such as schools. Visitors can monitor the status of smart connected devices with the studio including brand’s HVAC solutions, consumer and commercial displays. Cybersecurity is a business-critical issue that calls for integration across all functions and levels within an organisation. At Samsung, security is always top-of-mind, and never an afterthought. Samsung Knox is the brand’s commitment in delivering a security platform that works in real-time to protect and defend connected devices against evolving digital threats. The studio also features the use of Samsung’s products for specific verticals and business scenarios: Creating immersive guest experiences with highly customisable commercial displays, including The Wall, digital and LED signages, and commercials TVs. For example, LED screens that can be configured into curved, L-shaped and for ceiling installation that are commonly seen in mixed-use developments, malls, and more. Custom solutions for hospitality and healthcare sectors, where Samsung display and mobile solutions can be personalised to enhance end-customer experience from point of stay to departure. Galaxy wearables are also introduced as step-down care solutions, to offer more holistic after-care experiences. Transforming retail with Samsung and partner solutions aimed at improving operational efficiencies and staff productivity, including Samsung Kiosk, Colour E-Paper EMDX, Knox Capture and other partner solutions. Improved frontline communication and workflow with Samsung Rugged devices that are built to withstand harsh outdoor environments with IP68 & MIL-STD-810H ratings. With push-to-talk (PTT) capabilities on these rugged devices, end-users can stay connected and continue their workflows without interruption, even when they face unexpected incidents, or are operating in unpredictable environments Smart classrooms where educators can better engage learners using managed and interactive solutions via 5K UHD supersized displays, E-Boards, Galaxy Tablets and Knox suite of solutions. In addition, the team also conducts workshops for local educators and students to introduce generative AI skills, including Galaxy AI features, to equip customers with relevant AI know-how. Command and Control Centre setup, powered by Samsung’s business solutions and high-resolution business displays and the seamless video wall with narrow bezel measuring just 0.44 mm to enhance the overall productivity and decision-making abilities of backend teams.