OPPO Launches AI Phone Reno14 Series and Upgraded AI-Powered Intelligent After-Sales Service System

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire – 29 July 2025 - Following the recent global launch of the Reno14 Series—the latest OPPO AI phone featuring cutting-edge AI imaging capabilities and trend-setting design—OPPO introduced a major upgrade to its after-sales service system powered by its proprietary AndesGPT large language model. The new upgrade makes OPPO the first smartphone brand to fully integrate AI into its customer services and products, setting a new standard in the coverage, quality and user experience of AI-based services.

Since 2021, OPPO has continued to invest in both the capabilities and capacity of AI-powered services, building a team of over 100 AI service professionals specializing in embedding AI into every stage of the customer service journey. “AI is not only a catalyst for enhancing our technology products—it’s also a core driver of our service model innovation,“ said Samuel Fang, Head of Global After-Sales Services at OPPO. “We have already used AI to empower customer service capabilities across the organization, including R&D, customer experiences, and business operations. Now, through the evolution of AI agent technologies, we are transforming our customer services from a reactive to proactive approach that creates a more efficient, thoughtful, and intelligent service experience for OPPO users.”

OPPO Leads Industry with Proprietary Smart Service System

With current customer service systems often confined to providing automated, rules-based replies that fail to understand the increasingly diverse and personalized needs of users, OPPO has developed a proprietary intelligent service system that combines semantic understanding with generative AI to provide multilingual interactions across various scenarios. The system delivers tailored solutions based on accurate understanding of user intent and can act as a real-time AI assistant for human service agents, improving response efficiency while preserving the human touch.

To provide more effective customer services for users worldwide, OPPO has taken the lead in localizing its intelligent service system across 20 countries and regions, providing 24/7 uninterrupted service in 13 different languages. To enhance reach and accessibility, OPPO was also the first in the industry to introduce AI-driven WhatsApp services across 13 markets, each backed by local cloud services that ensure a smoother and more responsive user experience. Today, over 60% of OPPO users worldwide can resolve issues directly through AI. By the end of 2025, the system will be expanded to 21 markets and major platforms such as Facebook, Line, and Zalo (Vietnam’s leading social platform). By further aligning the system with local languages and communications preferences, OPPO is committed to providing more convenient and intuitive services that enable customers to resolve problems with greater efficiency.

End-to-End AI Service Framework Enables Rapid Query Resolution

More than a simple chatbot upgrade, the new intelligent service system features a comprehensive intelligent service framework covering the entire customer journey that has been independently developed by OPPO based on detailed user insights. Built on OPPO’s AndesGPT model, the system forms a closed-loop service architecture consisting of AI semantic recognition, intelligent routing, and a dynamic knowledge base. When a user submits a request, the system first interprets the true intent through semantic analysis before using intelligent routing to determine whether to hand the request to a human agent or respond via AI. It then generates a personalized response using a continuously updated knowledge base, resulting in a near-instant process from initial customer prompt to response. For users worldwide, OPPO has incorporated its own AI translation tool into the system, enabling accurate understanding and responses in multiple languages.

Following rigorous privacy and data security standards, OPPO integrates the intelligent service system across the OPPO ecosystem, allowing users to enjoy a more seamless and consistent experience between OPPO devices and platforms, with access to services anytime and anywhere. To ensure even more personal services when needed, the system also offers the ability to switch instantly to a human service operator. Meanwhile, AI assistants provide real-time support such as fault predictions and scripted responses for agents, resulting in a collaborative model that has reduced the workload of operators by 40%, freeing their time to focus on more complex requests.

To ensure continuous system adaptability, OPPO has also established localized AI operations roles in key markets. These teams are responsible for building regional knowledge bases, fine-tuning models, and collecting user feedback to drive ongoing optimizations. Alongside this, OPPO is accelerating the rollout of next-generation service capabilities to extend intelligent services from online channels to offline touchpoints. Future applications include retrieval-augmented generative, email response assistants, and intelligent queuing systems.

As AI continues to transform industries, OPPO’s dual focus on AI-powered products and intelligent services not only enables users to enjoy more convenient digital experiences but also redefines the connection between brand and customer, setting a new benchmark for intelligent customers services that provide the best in efficiency with a personal human touch.

