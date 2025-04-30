Oryon.net Launches Oryon Academy: Empowering Microsoft 365 Business Users

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2025 - Oryon.net, the largest Singapore web hosting provider and a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner, is proud to announce the launch of Oryon Academy — a dedicated learning platform designed to help Microsoft 365 Business customers unlock the full potential of their digital tools.​

With over 25 years of experience supporting SMEs, government agencies, and enterprises, Oryon.net has long been recognized for its outstanding 24/7 support, seamless onboarding, and competitive pricing. The introduction of Oryon Academy marks a significant step forward in empowering clients to maximize their Microsoft 365 investment through structured, hands-on training.

“Our mission has always been to simplify technology for businesses,“ said Ryan Chua, Managing Director at Oryon.net. “With Oryon Academy, we’re taking that commitment further — equipping our clients with the knowledge and confidence to leverage Microsoft 365 and Office 365 ‘s capabilities fully.”​

Oryon Academy complements Oryon.net ‘s comprehensive Microsoft 365 offerings, which include free email migration, remote desktop assistance, and a price-match guarantee. As a Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) Cyber Essentials Certified provider, Oryon.net ensures that clients receive secure, reliable, and cost-effective solutions.​

https://oryon.net/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/oryon-networks-pte-ltd/

https://www.facebook.com/oryon.asia/

Hashtag: #oryonnetworks #microsoft365