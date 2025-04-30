Oryon.net Launches Oryon Academy: Empowering Microsoft 365 Business Users

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2025 - Oryon.net, the largest Singapore web hosting provider and a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner, is proud to announce the launch of Oryon Academy — a dedicated learning platform designed to help Microsoft 365 Business customers unlock the full potential of their digital tools.
With over 25 years of experience supporting SMEs, government agencies, and enterprises, Oryon.net has long been recognized for its outstanding 24/7 support, seamless onboarding, and competitive pricing. The introduction of Oryon Academy marks a significant step forward in empowering clients to maximize their Microsoft 365 investment through structured, hands-on training.
“Our mission has always been to simplify technology for businesses,“ said Ryan Chua, Managing Director at Oryon.net. “With Oryon Academy, we’re taking that commitment further — equipping our clients with the knowledge and confidence to leverage Microsoft 365 and Office 365 ‘s capabilities fully.”
Oryon Academy complements Oryon.net ‘s comprehensive Microsoft 365 offerings, which include free email migration, remote desktop assistance, and a price-match guarantee. As a Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) Cyber Essentials Certified provider, Oryon.net ensures that clients receive secure, reliable, and cost-effective solutions.
https://www.linkedin.com/company/oryon-networks-pte-ltd/
https://www.facebook.com/oryon.asia/
Hashtag: #oryonnetworks #microsoft365