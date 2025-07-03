Persona5: The Phantom X Officially Launched Today in Southeast Asia. Surpasses One Million Pre-Registrations. Log In Now to Claim Free Rewards.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2025 - The highly anticipated turn-based JRPG Persona5: The Phantom X is officially launched today on iOS, Android, and PC platforms across Southeast Asia. Developed through the collaboration between Atlus’ P-Studio and Chinese developer Perfect World Games’ Black Wings Game Studio, this title marks the latest addition to the critically acclaimed Persona5 franchise, offering players a bold new entry with the series’ signature stylish combat, rich storytelling and an entirely new cast of Phantom Thieves, bringing players to the world of Persona5. Following its recognition at Tokyo Game Show 2024, where it earned the Japan Game Awards’ Future Division honour, Persona5: The Phantom X reaffirms the franchise’s standing as a leader in anime-style JRPG storytelling and innovation.

Expanding upon the thematic and narrative depth of Persona5: The Phantom X presents players with a brand-new protagonist named Wonder who awakens from a disturbing dream to find himself in a world bereft of hope. Guided by enigmatic new companions, an eloquent owl named Lufel, a long-nosed man, and a mysterious woman clad in blue. He must navigate the dual realities of daily life and the Metaverse to confront an impending ruin. This instalment retains the series’ signature visual style, strategic combat system and deeply immersive storytelling.

--> Official trailer: https://youtu.be/lTpKe2pQH6I

Persona5: The Phantom X has received an overwhelmingly positive response in the region, amassing over 1 million pre-registrations prior to launch, unlocking the milestone rewards. As a gesture of appreciation, all pre-registered users will receive free contract draws x20, free weapon draws x15, free outfit for Protagonist and free exclusive avatar frame, and player card.

To commemorate the official launch of Persona5: The Phantom X, a special collaboration event featuring characters from Persona5 begins today and runs through July 31, 2025, at 05:00 (GMT+8). The exclusive 5-star Curse character Joker is one of the most iconic figures in the Persona5 series, voiced by Jun Fukuyama. Joker is a second-year high school student whose powers as a Persona user were awakened in a moment of desperation. His Persona is Arsène.

In celebration of the official launch of Persona5: The Phantom X, the operations team has prepared a wide range of launch rewards for all players. By logging in and completing designated missions, players can earn the following items: Wonder exclusive weapon, extra contract draws, Phantom Thief & Weapon Selection Box, Protagonist’s exclusive outfit, chat emojis, and a variety of valuable in-game items. Additionally, a Beginner Contract Draw Event is now available. Players who complete 50 draws will receive a guaranteed opportunity to select one of the following limited-time Persona5 Phantom Thieves to join their team: Ann, Morgana, or Ryuji.

Persona5: The Phantom X is now officially available for download on iOS, Android, and PC platforms in Southeast Asia.

