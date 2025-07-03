National AI regulatory framework expected to be tabled by second half of next year: Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: The national AI regulatory framework is expected to be tabled by the second half of next year, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said Malaysia needs AI governance, but it has not yet been decided if this will involve new legislation, regulations, or just standards.

“I hope to get something tabled. If there is a need for us to table something in Parliament, there probably will be, because I expect that there will be legislation to cover certain areas. I hope to get that legislation in by the second half of next year,” he told reporters after launching Selangor Deep Tech Xccelerator and Selangor Retail Tech Xccelerator today.

However, Gobind said his ministry has not received final recommendations although several meetings have been held to discuss it. “As I keep saying, they are supposed to give me the report.”

Gobind said that he will present the findings and recommendations to the Cabinet once he receives the report. “And then depending on what Cabinet has to say, we will make a decision there from.”

The report is being finalised by the National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO).

Gobind disclosed that it needs careful consideration because different technologies have different risks, and these must be clearly identified before deciding how to handle them. “How we deal with them is something that we need to think about very carefully.”

Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec), which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, launched the 2025 edition of its Selangor Twin Accelerator Programme, a dual-track initiative aimed at scaling Malaysia’s startups and SMEs across deep tech and consumer-facing industries.

This year’s twin-track accelerator comprises the Selangor Deep Tech Xccelerator Programme (Deep-X) and the Selangor Retail Tech Xccelerator Programme (Retail-X). The programmes are backed by partners including Affin, TikTok Shop, Aeon, Shopline, Cradle, Xendit, DHL, and BytePlus.

“With Deep-X and Retail-X, we are not only accelerating companies but building a fully integrated ecosystem that supports founders at every stage,” said Sidec CEO Yong Kai Ping.

Deep-X targets AI-driven deep tech startups in agritech, biotech, healthtech, robotics, semiconductors, sustainability and net-zero innovation. The 12-week accelerator offers mentorship, market access, investor engagement, and RM300,000 in programme value.

Running in parallel, Retail-X supports high-potential business-to-consumer SMEs across fashion, lifestyle, food and beverage, health, beauty, wellness and home living sectors.

The programme focuses on smart inventory, AI-powered marketing, and omnichannel growth strategies.

Finalists will pitch to investors during Retail-X Final Demo Day, with winners to receive cash and perks worth RM50,000, the brand exposure, and a innovation mission to ByteDance, where they will gain behind-the-scenes access to TikTok Shop’s commerce technologies.

All participants will also receive cloud credits and digital infrastructure support from global tech partners, enabling them to prototype, scale, and innovate faster.

Since its inception, Sidec has supported more than 320 startups, facilitated RM203 million fundraising, and provided regional exposure to founders through its missions.

Looking ahead, the Twin Accelerator is a cornerstone of Sidec’s roadmap to nurture 500 startups by 2030, in line with Selangor and Malaysia’s broader digital economy transformation agenda.