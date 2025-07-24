$!PRCA Thailand Conference 2025 to Explore “AI: Truth, Trust and Thailand”

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2025 - As artificial intelligence redefines how stories are told, trust is built, and reputations are managed, PRCA Thailand is calling on communicators, business leaders, and curious minds to join a first-of-its-kind national conversation. The inaugural PRCA Thailand Conference will take place on 6th August 2025 at SCBx NEXT Tech, Siam Paragon, under the theme “AI: Truth, Trust and Thailand.”

This bilingual, half-day event offers a rare opportunity to hear from Thailand’s top PR, tech, and business leaders as they unpack what AI means for the future of communication. From deepfakes and data ethics to real-world PR case studies and insights into Thai public opinion, the conference will equip attendees with fresh perspectives, practical tools, and expert guidance for navigating the AI era with clarity and integrity.

At the heart of the programme is the launch of a new PRCA APAC x YouGov study, revealing how AI is already influencing trust, media, and behaviour in Thailand. The findings will be presented by Wiwat (Alee) Khamsawai and Krishkanok (Kayla) Nima of Vero.

Following this, a special fireside chat will feature Media OutReach Newswire, Founder and CEO Jennifer Kok and Dr. Karine Lohitnavy, Chair of PRCA Thailand and Founder of Midas PR. As the event’s Gold Sponsor, Media OutReach Newswire will lead the discussion titled ‘Viva La Press Release! Old Format, New Tech.’ This dynamic session will explore how digital transformation is breathing new life into the traditional press release, expanding its reach, deepening its impact, and redefining its role in today’s AI-powered communications landscape.

Speaker Narongyod Mahittivanicha, Founder of TWF Agency and Vice President of the Artificial Intelligence Association of Thailand, will explore how AI is transforming PR strategy at every level, from content to crisis management.

Dynamic panel sessions will follow, featuring leaders from Xponential Co, Microsoft Thailand, SCBx, and Predictive, with moderation by respected industry voices including Edelman Thailand’s Vorasit Turongsomboon and digital creator Tossapol Leongsuppon.

Dr. Karine Lohitnavy, Chair of PRCA Thailand and Founder of Midas PR, commented: “This conference comes at a pivotal moment for the communications industry in Thailand. AI is rapidly influencing how people perceive truth, build trust, and engage with information. Through data, discussion, and thought leadership, this event will help PR professionals, decision-makers and those on the front lines of communications, in all its forms, to better understand and respond to these shifts.”

Conference Details:

--> Date: 6 August 2025

--> Time: 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM

--> Venue: SCBx NEXT Tech, Siam Paragon, Bangkok

The PRCA Thailand Conference 2025 highlights PRCA Thailand’s commitment to promoting ethical, innovative, and locally relevant communications practices in Thailand, as well as fostering dialogue on emerging technologies that are shaping the future of the industry.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://prca-conference.org/thailand-conference-2025

About PRCA

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, and we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. PRCA APAC was founded in 2018 to further our growth across the APAC region. Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical and prosperous PR industry.

PRCA Thailand is building a community for PR and communications pros to level up. Through expert training and exclusive events, it helps boost skills and deliver real results. By connecting professionals and raising industry standards, PRCA Thailand is shaping the future of communications. It fuels collaboration and ensures PR’s voice is heard loud and clear across Thailand’s economy.