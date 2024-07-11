$!Primech AI, a Subsidiary of Primech Holdings, Launches AI-Powered Automated Toilet Cleaning Robot, Hytron

SINGAPORE, HONG KONG SAR, BEIJING - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - Primech AI Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), announces the launch of Hytron, a cutting-edge AI-powered automated toilet cleaning robot, now operational and enhancing hygiene standards at Temasek Polytechnic. This innovative technology introduces unprecedented levels of cleaning efficiency, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Hytron is engineered to address the high demands for cleanliness in high-traffic areas such as offices, malls, and hospitals. Equipped with advanced AI, Hytron autonomously navigates and cleans toilet fixtures with a precision down to less than one millimeter, surpassing conventional cleaning methods. Its ability to navigate in three-dimensional spaces and perform touch-based cleaning allows it to remove stubborn stains effectively, ensuring a thorough and consistent clean every time.

The technical superiority of Hytron lies in its integration of force-sensitive sensors and 3D recognition technologies, enabling it to adapt and respond to the nuances of different cleaning environments. This level of precision and adaptability sets Hytron apart from competitors, highlighting its unique position in the market.

“The launch of Hytron at Temasek Polytechnic has already shown fantastic results, with significant improvements in restroom cleanliness and overall hygiene,“ said Charles Ng, Vice President of Innovation and Technology at Primech Holdings and Co-Founder COO of Primech AI. “Hytron not only elevates the standard of cleanliness but also enhances the operational efficiency for facilities managers, offering a scalable solution that meets the growing global demands for hygiene.”

The market potential for restroom-cleaning robots like Hytron is vast. With the global commercial cleaning products market projected to reach USD 121.29 billion by 2023, according to data from market research and consulting firm Grand View Research, growing at a CAGR of 7.91% from 2024 to 2030, the introduction of automated solutions like Hytron is timely. This growth is driven by increasing hygiene awareness and the need for more efficient cleaning solutions in public and private spaces worldwide.

Primech AI, in collaboration with Temasek Polytechnic, plans to expand this cleaning initiative by introducing more robots to clean more toilets on campus, modernizing, streamlining, and humanizing toilet cleaning processes. Hytron’s successful deployment marks the beginning of its potential expansion into other cleaning applications, reinforcing Primech AI’s position as a leader in the field of robotic cleaning solutions. This technology not only promises to revolutionize the way cleaning tasks are approached but also offers substantial cost savings and health benefits, making it a game-changer in the cleaning industry.

Additional images of Hytron in operation can be found at https://primech.ai/

See Hytron in action at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBFBTs5vRjs

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,“ “will,“ “expect,“ “anticipate,“ “aim,“ “estimate,“ “intend,“ “plan,“ “believe,“ “likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

