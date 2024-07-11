PDRM denies viral claims of failure to investigate land title forgery in Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has denied recent viral claims on social media, alleging its failure to investigate a case of land title document falsification in Kedah.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, dismissed the allegations, which surfaced on TikTok under the account ‘Abuismailabuyaziz’, as baseless and malicious.

He clarified that a police report had been lodged on Nov 1, 2021, in Kuala Kedah, and an investigation was promptly initiated under Section 468 of the Penal Code.

“The disputed document and the complainant’s signature sample were submitted to the Chemistry Department for analysis.

“However, the Chemistry Department confirmed that they could not make a comparison as the sample provided by the complainant was insufficient, and the complainant failed to submit the additional required signature samples,” he explained.

“The investigation paper was subsequently referred to the Kedah Deputy Public Prosecutor, who decided on April 20, 2022, to close the case with a ‘no further action’ (NFA) ruling,” he said.

Ramli added that the police received a new report on Sept 15 concerning the alleged forgery of court order documents. Upon review, the court confirmed that the disputed court order was legitimate.

“This means that the claim made by the individual on TikTok, asserting that the court order was forged, is untrue and malicious. The police categorically deny the accusation that no investigation was conducted into the report filed by the complainant,” he said.

Ramli emphasised that the investigation was carried out in accordance with the law, and the decision to close the case was made by the Attorney-General’s Chambers, based on the document analysis and investigative findings.

“Just because the decision did not favour the complainant, it is unfair to label the investigating authorities as evil or cruel. The public is advised to refrain from drawing conclusions based on inaccurate information,” he said.

Recently, a viral video on social media claimed that forgery was involved in court order documents, related to a land lease dispute in Kuala Kedah.