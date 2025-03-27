Principal dinner sets the stage for Wealth for Good in Hong Kong Summit

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2025 - Some 130 influential family office principals and family members from the Mainland, Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East gathered at a principal dinner organised by the Government this evening (March 25) to set the stage for the third edition of the annual Wealth for Good in Hong Kong Summit (WGHK) to be held tomorrow, reaffirming the city’s role as a premier global hub for family offices.

In his welcome remarks, the Acting Chief Executive, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, said, “Hong Kong is a super-connector bringing together people and ideas. We are a platform for visionaries looking to create lasting legacies, a dynamic hub where your offices and families can flourish.”

The evening was graced with the presence of notable speakers Ms Maye Musk and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, Professor Irene Tracey, at an inspiring fireside chat moderated by the Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong, Ms Alpha Lau. The speakers shared their insights on women’s influence in leadership and legacy-building with focus on the critical role of female leadership in shaping the future of business, innovation, and societal progress. The engrossing session fostered an atmosphere of collaboration, paving the way for insightful discussions and new partnerships at tomorrow’s summit themed “Hong Kong of the World, for the World”.

The event also charmed visitors with a captivating Lion Ballet performance against the dazzling night view of the Victoria Harbour, amazing the attendees with the unique blend of cultural richness and the city’s legendary skyline.

The WGHK is going to take place tomorrow (March 26) afternoon with over 300 participants to join. The summit will not only convene principals and family members to discuss the future of wealth management in the region, but also encourage attendees to experience the city’s dynamic offerings through its vibrant neighbourhoods, dynamic arts scene and strong community spirit which make the city an ideal destination for both families and businesses.

Hashtag: #WGHK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.