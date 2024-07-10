RaaB Family Expands Its Reach Globally with First Overseas Location

SINGAPORE - 10 July 2024 - RaaB Family, a leading provider of baby products in Singapore, is excited to announce the opening of its new location, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey. This expansion represents RaaB Family’s strategic move to venture overseas, aiming to introduce its brand to a wider audience and provide enhanced accessibility to its range of quality products.

“As a parent myself, I understand the importance of providing the best for our children. Our expansion into new markets reflects our commitment to ensuring that families everywhere have access to high-quality and innovative baby products that can enhance their parenting journey.” - said Randy, Founder of RaaB Family.

Motivation for Expansion

The decision to pursue this expansion stems from the company’s recognition of its firm footing in the Singapore market and the timely opportunity to extend its reach beyond borders. By establishing a presence in Malaysia, RaaB Family seeks to increase brand awareness and cater to the growing demand for its products internationally. Moreover, the expansion reinforces RaaB Family’s commitment to delivering value to customers by offering a diverse range of baby essentials while solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

Customer-Centric Approach

The increased accessibility to the company’s products means that customers can enjoy a wider selection and access creative solutions to meet their evolving needs. As part of its expansion strategy, RaaB Family has introduced products such as the UV steriliser and diaper changing station. These additions not only address customer needs but also increase the company’s competitive edge by offering options that resonate with modern parenting demands.

Limited-Time Sale

To celebrate the new location opening, RaaB Family is offering an exclusive limited-time sale. Customers can enjoy a 6% discount on all items available on the online store. This offer is valid until December 31, 2024, providing customers with ample opportunity to take advantage of the special promotion.

Customers have to enter the voucher code “6OFFRAAB’’ during checkout on the RaaB Family website (raab.com.sg or raab.com.my) to enjoy the discount. The offer is limited to the first 100 customers in Singapore and the first 100 customers in Malaysia.

Future Plans

Looking ahead, RaaB Family envisions expanding its global footprint further, steadfast in its dedication to reshaping the landscape of childcare essentials. With a commitment to developing and introducing products that meet and anticipate the dynamic needs of today’s parents, the company aims to empower them to navigate the joys and challenges of parenthood with confidence and ease.