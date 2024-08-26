RGE Celebrates Founder’s Day with Art Appreciation for over 300 Beneficiaries, Caregivers and Volunteers

-> Guest-of-Honour Ms. Chang Hwee Nee, Chief Executive of the National Heritage Board and Chairman of Stroke Support Station, joins over 300 beneficiaries, caregivers and volunteers from RGE and Heartware Network for the inspiring ‘Art for Everyone’ community event at the National Gallery Singapore.

RGE marked its Founder's Day with an inspiring 'Art for Everyone' community event at the National Gallery Singapore. The special occasion was graced by Guest-of-Honour, Ms. Chang Hwee Nee, Chief Executive of the National Heritage Board and Chairman of Stroke Support Station.

Since 2019, as part of its Founder’s Day annual celebrations, RGE brings together employees worldwide to support the underserved communities – a core value of its 5Cs business philosophy – that whatever we do must first be good for the Community, Country, Climate and Customer, before it is good for the Company.

This year, in partnership with Heartware Network (HWN), RGE brought together over 160 of its Singapore employees and HWN youth volunteers to introduce art appreciation to more than 160 beneficiaries and caregivers from seven social service organisations. These beneficiary groups include Stroke Support Station, Thye Hua Kwan Active Ageing Centre in Bedok and Kaki Bukit, Sunlove Active Ageing Centre in Chai Chee, Sathya Sai Social Service, Chin Swee Active Ageing Centre and Grace Orchard School.

This year’s ‘Art for Everyone’ theme was designed to create a welcoming and inclusive environment where art could be enjoyed by all, regardless of background or experience. By making art more accessible, RGE aimed to provide everyone with the opportunity to explore and express their creativity. At the same time, the theme also sought to foster a deeper connection to Singapore’s rich cultural and artistic heritage, encouraging a greater appreciation of the nation’s history and traditions through meaningful, interactive experiences.

“Art has the remarkable ability to transcend barriers and foster understanding between diverse communities,“ said Ms. Chang Hwee Nee, Chief Executive of the National Heritage Board and Chairman of Stroke Support Station. “By hosting this meaningful event at the National Gallery Singapore and ensuring our beneficiaries can partake in the joy and enrichment that art offers, we reinforce our commitment to social impact and community engagement.”

“This is the second year of our partnership with RGE. It is good to see sustainable partnership between RGE and Heartware Network to do good to the community through art. With an increase in the number of community partners joining us in this effort this year, we look forward to having more partners coming together to join us to do good,“ said Tan See Leng, Executive Director of Heartware Network.

“Giving back to the community has always been a priority for RGE. We are excited to continue our journey to amplify our social impact in Singapore through our annual Founder’s Day event. By coming together, we can harness our collective strengths and resources to uplift communities and nurture a more compassionate society,“ said Managing Director and a member of the Executive Committee at RGE, Imelda Tanoto. “This year’s theme ‘Art for everyone’ reflects our commitment to inclusivity. Together, we can create lasting change and spread the joy of art, compassion, and inclusion throughout our community.”

The fun-filled, day-long programme on 23 August 2024 included a series of arts-themed activities and workshops, as well as an art tour for the beneficiaries to experience works by Cheong Soo Pieng – a leading figure within Singapore’s art history, and the “Law of The Land: Highlights Of Singapore’s Constitutional Documents” exhibition.

