Shopee Partners with Xiaomi to Offer Exclusive Xiaomi 15T Pro & REDMI Pad 2 Pro to Malaysian Shoppers

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - Shopee Malaysia partnered with Xiaomi to bring Malaysians the Xiaomi 15T Pro (12GB + 1TB) and the REDMI Pad 2 Pro (6GB + 128GB), two highly anticipated flagship models exclusively on Shopee Mall.

The new devices deliver flagship experiences tailored for today’s digital lifestyles. Leading the lineup, the Xiaomi 15T Pro (12GB + 1TB) debuts as the first in the T series to feature a Leica 5× Pro telephoto camera, enabling professional-grade zoom photography. With up to 1TB of storage, 90W wired HyperCharge, and 50W wireless HyperCharge, it stands out as a true powerhouse built for performance and creativity. Pre-orders are available now on Shopee, with early bird pricing at RM3,299 until 2 October for the Xiaomi 15T Pro (12 GB +1TB).

Complementing the flagship smartphone, the REDMI Pad 2 Pro (6GB + 128GB) marks the series’ best upgrade to date. It debuts with a larger 12.1-inch 2.5K display featuring a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, alongside quad speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos for a truly immersive entertainment experience. Shoppers can also pre-order the REDMI Pad 2 Pro at a special early bird price of RM999 until 2 October.

In addition to these flagship launches, Xiaomi also introduced new products in its AIoT lineup spanning smart home, wearables, and entertainment. Highlights include the new Xiaomi Watch S4 and Xiaomi OpenWear Stereo Pro earbuds, designed to fit seamlessly into users’ connected lifestyles.

As part of the partnership, Shopee brought its creators and affiliates to Xiaomi’s official launch event at Sunway Lagoon Ballroom today, giving them firsthand access to Xiaomi’s latest innovations. These creators will be sharing exclusive content across Shopee Live and YouTube Shopping, with their real-time impressions and reviews helping shoppers discover standout features and better understand the technology behind Xiaomi’s latest flagship range.

Celeste Phuah (@princezleste), a Shopee Live Affiliate who attended the launch event shared, “Trying out the Xiaomi 15T Pro’s Leica 5× zoom camera really showed me how sharp and flexible it is for different shots. I can’t wait to showcase this on Shopee Live so my followers can see how perfect it is for everyday content creation and phototaking.”

After testing out the REDMI Pad 2 Pro during the launch event, Fazli Halim (@FazliHalim), a YouTube affiliate under Shopee noted, “The Redmi Pad 2 Pro’s quad speakers with Dolby Atmos really stood out. The sound felt immersive and powerful for such a slim device. I can’t wait for my followers to learn more about this product and get their hands on it. ”

In conjunction with the launch, Shopee affiliates will create exclusive content in collaboration with Xiaomi, giving shoppers a closer look at the new devices and their features. For a limited time, shoppers can get their hands on Xiaomi’s latest innovations with 0% installment up to 6 months with SPayLater. Shopee Reward Platinum members can get an additional 10% off voucher for the Xiaomi 15T Pro. The newly launched Xiaomi devices are now available for pre-orders on Shopee via Xiaomi’s Official Store on Shopee Mall.

About Shopee

Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.