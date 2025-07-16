Shopee Seller Summit 2025: Powering Resilient Growth with Malaysian Sellers

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2025 - Shopee Malaysia brought together hundreds of local entrepreneurs at its annual Seller Summit, themed “Future of E-Commerce: Profitable Growth with New Wave Shoppers”. The 2025 edition focused on how sellers can deepen engagement, improve fulfilment, and expand regionally — all while tapping into smarter tools to grow sustainably.

In her opening keynote, Shopee Malaysia’s Country Director Saovanee Chan-Somchit outlined key focus areas guiding the platform’s second-half 2025 roadmap - including seller sustainability, AI-assisted selling, content and affiliate growth, and fulfilment speed. These priorities reflect Shopee’s commitment to helping local sellers grow sustainably while adapting to changing buyer habits and a more competitive e-commerce landscape.

“Our goal is to help sellers grow smarter, not just bigger - with tools and support designed to match how Malaysian buyers shop today,“ she said.

Driving Growth Through Content and Creators

One highlight from the summit was Shopee’s expanding content ecosystem, including Shopee Live, Shopee Video, and YouTube Shopping via Shopee Affiliates, which together enable sellers to showcase products in engaging, real-time formats. Supported by a network of 650,000 registered affiliates, these channels help drive strong product visibility and conversion, and have become vital engines of traffic and trust for local sellers.

These content formats are especially effective in reaching younger, high-intent buyers, such as Gen Z and Millennials, who increasingly rely on video reviews and influencer recommendations to inform their purchase decisions.

To help sellers tap into this growing ecosystem, Shopee continues to invest in expanding its affiliate network. Initiatives like the Content Creator Club, Video Missions, and Stream-a-Thons incentivise more creators to join and produce high-quality content, ultimately giving sellers access to a wider pool of advocates to help boost product discoverability and engagement.

Faster, Smarter, and More Flexible Fulfilment

Shopee also unveiled upgrades designed to improve delivery speed and buyer experience, translating directly into better conversion and seller ratings:

--> Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery have expanded nationwide, giving more buyers access to faster shipping options.

--> Cross-State Next-Day Delivery is now available between Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, with more routes to be introduced progressively. This upgrade helps sellers reach nearby states faster, improving buyer satisfaction and increasing the chances of repeat purchases.

--> Instant Delivery will be launched soon, offering on-demand doorstep arrival within hours — a convenient solution for sellers serving time-sensitive or last-minute buyers. This will be rolled out first in the Klang Valley, before being introduced across other regions over time.

Sellers also benefit from Buyer Self Collect, now available at over 5,000 pickup points nationwide, and offering free shipping with no minimum spend. This not only helps buyers save on delivery costs, but also improves order completion rates by reducing failed deliveries and returns - giving sellers greater delivery flexibility and higher buyer satisfaction.

Fulfilled-by-Shopee (FBS) Helps Sellers Scale Efficiently

The summit also featured deep dives on Fulfilled-by-Shopee (FBS), a one-stop solution where Shopee streamlines the process of order fulfilment, from picking and packing to shipping. This enhances daily operations, reduces manual workload, and ensures buyers enjoy faster, more reliable deliveries.

Key benefits for sellers include:

--> Faster delivery, leading to better buyer satisfaction and higher repeat purchase rates

--> Stronger handling metrics, including lower return rates and fewer order cancellations

--> Exclusive perks, such as discounted fees, access to East Malaysia, and tools like virtual bundling

These services are especially helpful for sellers managing campaign-day spikes or storage limitations, enabling them to scale operations efficiently without needing to invest in additional manpower or warehouse space.

Smarter Tools That Lighten Sellers’ Operational Load

Shopee also introduced tools to help sellers manage daily operations more efficiently. The AI Shop Chatbot automates responses to common buyer inquiries, allowing sellers to focus more on fulfilment and store optimisation. Meanwhile, visual support features like AI-assisted content generation help sellers enhance their product listings with minimal manual editing, enabling them to stay competitive with greater ease.

Together, these solutions reduce repetitive work, increase conversion rates, and help sellers focus more on growing their business.

In addition to these tools, Shopee also reaffirmed its commitment to seller sustainability, highlighting ongoing measures that help reduce the cost and complexity of doing business. These include fee exemptions for new and smaller sellers, and zero fees on essential goods. These policies aim to give sellers a more stable foundation to grow — especially in a competitive and cost-sensitive retail environment.

Stronger Post-Purchase Support

To enhance the overall selling experience, Shopee has streamlined its returns and refund process. The platform now covers select return shipping costs and offers clearer protections for sealed-item returns - helping to reduce disputes and strengthen seller confidence after the point of sale.

Real Lessons shared by Shopee Sellers

The summit concluded with a panel featuring successful sellers from KitaShopSabah, Sangla Foods, Pineng Malaysia, and Mari Mari Home, who shared insights on how they scaled their businesses on Shopee.

“For double-digit campaigns, we always prepare by thinking about buyers’ point-of-view and adopt aggressive voucher strategies, making sure we capture buyers across different basket sizes. Making buyers happy translates into sales for us,“ Fong Shu Ying, Senior Product Manager, Sangla Foods.

“During campaigns my orders can reach over 7,000, so Shopee recommended that we join the Fulfilled-By-Shopee (FBS) programme. FBS has helped ensure all my parcels are packed properly, shipped on time, and has saved us the hassle of having to drop off our parcels ourselves. I’m now looking at onboarding my other stores to FBS as well,“ Law How Keong, Managing Director, Pineng Malaysia.

Their experiences highlighted how Shopee’s ecosystem of tools — from fulfilment support to campaign planning — helps sellers manage growth more effectively and deliver better outcomes for buyers.

As Shopee marks 10 years in Malaysia, the platform reaffirms its commitment to empowering local businesses and helping them grow with confidence. From marketplace innovation to community-driven learning, Shopee continues to build practical solutions to support the sellers who have shaped its journey.