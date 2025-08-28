BN MPs urge postponement of Urban Renewal Bill over stakeholder concerns

SEREMBAN: Barisan Nasional Members of Parliament have formally requested the postponement of the Urban Renewal Bill’s second reading due to significant concerns raised by various stakeholders.

Deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan emphasised the need for comprehensive review through thorough engagement sessions with all affected parties before proceeding with the legislation.

“I believe the Urban Renewal Bill, which has already been tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat, should be re-evaluated to address its shortcomings,” he stated during a press conference.

The Rembau MP confirmed that all BN parliamentarians have collectively expressed their concerns and recommended delaying the bill for proper stakeholder consultations.

Mohamad, who also serves as Foreign Minister, specifically urged the Ministry of Housing and Local Government to postpone the bill and conduct proper consultations before reintroducing it to Parliament.

“This is to ensure that once the Bill is passed, no one is disadvantaged,” he explained while addressing concerns about property ownership thresholds.

He highlighted particular concern about the proposed reduction from one hundred percent to eighty percent agreement requirement, questioning the rights protection for the remaining twenty percent of property owners.

The Urban Renewal Bill aims to systematically redevelop aging and dilapidated housing areas through fair and inclusive methods for sustainable urban development and public welfare. – Bernama