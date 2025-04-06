Sipping Tea while Enjoying Opera: The 2025 Beijing Chaoyang International Tea Culture Week Showcases Cultural Charm

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2025 - On May 29, the 2025 Beijing Chaoyang International Tea Culture Week officially opened. This year’s festival, with a main venue at the Junwangfu Hotel, and a satellite venue at the China Central Place, creates a tea culture feast that blends tea tasting, opera appreciation, cultural experiences, and consumption.

The Junwangfu Hotel, a cultural landmark near Liangma River, features Qing Dynasty architecture and traditional Chinese gardens. During the festival, the hotel is filled with the rich aroma of tea. Visitors can purchase tickets to immerse themselves in the “Royal Tea Gathering” and enjoy the leisurely atmosphere of “a view with every step, a tea with every seat.”

The tea market brings together more than 70 modern tea brands, offering international flavors from New Zealand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Azerbaijan, as well as regional specialties from Yunnan, Guizhou, China’s Taiwan region, and others. The market also features tea-themed cultural and creative products.

At the “Floating Fragrance Tea Market” located in the sunken garden of The Ritz-Carlton at China Central Place, more than ten food and beverage businesses, renowned tea companies, and emerging tea drink brands offer special tea drinks, DIY tea-blending experiences, and tea art performances.