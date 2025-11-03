SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2025 - SKINARMA has doubled up their seasonal drop this season of pairing with the Apple Watch strap GEMINI and Apple Watch case ATOM. Made to coordinate and complement each other, both products fashioned for the latest Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 are dressed in dual colors for endless combinations—so you never have to settle for a singular look. All design elements of GEMINI and ATOM, including the colors and layered structure, are inspired by the radiant streaks of hyperspace tunnels that dominate sci-fi themes.

The Apple Watch strap GEMINI takes unshakable security to the next level. The first of SKINARMA’s catalog to feature a magnetic band and locking pin mechanism, it is created for action and locked in for performance.

The strap includes a protruding tab that securely tucks into the groove, eliminating the need for a traditional buckle, which is prone to give way. Keeping the water-resistant silicone tonal, SKINARMA merges power with style, accentuating the overall design with metallic connectors for a futuristic, embellished edge.

Next up, the Apple Watch case ATOM makes the other half of a whole. Born out of the love of reinforced protection, ATOM is a flawless construction of a durable hybrid shell that absorbs impacts from all angles. From hard bumps and deep scratches to the inevitable wear and tear of daily use, this case takes the hits so your smartwatch doesn’t have to.

Despite covering it from top to bottom, ATOM still provides unhindered access to all watch features and functions. The rugged hardware and the transparency of the case create a striking contrast, sparking curiosity and inviting you to take a closer look at the tech inside.

Syncing up with the sweet spot between Valentine’s and White Day, the GEMINI x ATOM collection unabashedly offers styles for both partners—even if they are opposites. Numerous colorways are available to match the moment, including Pink and Mauve, Black and Purple, and Mint and Orange for the 42mm straps and cases.

For those with 46mm straps, the options expand even further, offering more variety between cases and straps. Choose from straps like Orange and Black, Blue and Black, Navy and Blue, Chalk and Black, and more, paired with cases in Navy and Black or Orange and Black.

A glow-in-the-dark version, created for both 42mm and 46mm, adds whimsy to urban style while providing visibility in low-light settings.

Mix and match within your own collection, or coordinate with your other half for a perfectly paired look.

SKINARMA’s latest release puts a futuristic spin on classic cosmic aesthetics. As a trailblazer in street style, the brand is on a mission to elevate subcultures by supercharging the raw energy of streetwear with the cutting-edge world of tech. GEMINI x ATOM is the paragon of such a fusion, empowering Apple users with the belief that the best pairs are often the ones that balance each other out.

“The GEMINI x ATOM collection represents the intersection of innovation and design that SKINARMA is known for. With the addition of a special glow-in-the-dark edition and its mix-and-match possibilities, this collection was made to let you style your Apple Watch in the exact way you want—a way that truly represents you as an individual,” said Darren Tan, Fashion Director at SKINARMA.

Style should never be one-dimensional. Experience the beauty and strength of a unified GEMINI x ATOM with an order on the SKINARMA website. To score 10% off your next purchase, subscribe to their mailing list, which also offers discount codes, special launches and more. For more updates, follow SKINARMA on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

