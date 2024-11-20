Home
Local
World
Business
Sport
Motoring
Lifestyle
Going Viral
Opinion
Images
Classified
Education
More
Spotlight
Berita
Advertise with us
Home
Local
World
Business
Sport
Motoring
Lifestyle
Going Viral
Opinion
Images
Classified
Education
More
Spotlight
Berita
Advertise with us
Log In
Log In
Home
Local
World
Business
Sport
Motoring
Lifestyle
Going Viral
Opinion
Images
Classified
Education
More
Spotlight
Berita
Advertise with us
Business
Corporate News from Media OutReach Newswire
Sorra.net: A Rising Beauty-Tech Startup Using AI to Enhance Content and Establish Itself as Hong Kong’s Premier Beauty Comparison Platform
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2024 - Sorra.net, a beauty-tech startup from Hong Kong Science Park, is dedicated to becoming the city’s leading platform for beauty and skincare product comparisons. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Sorra.net not only enhances its beauty content to drive traffic but also provides readers with a more personalized experience. Currently, Sorra.net boasts Hong Kong’s largest beauty product database, featuring over 35,000 products, offering users comprehensive product information.
Media OutReach Newswire
20-11- 2024 02:13 PM
Malaysia aims to become leading hub for green investments - Nga
Polis tahan lima lelaki disyaki edar dadah, rampas dua pistol
Zii Jia stunned by India’s Lakshya Sen in China Masters opener
Suri rumah mengaku salah beri sokongan, miliki bahan berkaitan Daesh
Kanak-kanak perempuan parah dalam kemalangan di Kuang dipercayai terjatuh sendiri
Recommended stories
TODAY NEWS
1.
Jiangxi’s Preservation of Ancient Streets and Villages Sparks a Surge in Cultural Tourism
2.
Malaysia aims to become leading hub for green investments - Nga
3.
Polis tahan lima lelaki disyaki edar dadah, rampas dua pistol
4.
Zii Jia stunned by India’s Lakshya Sen in China Masters opener
5.
Suri rumah mengaku salah beri sokongan, miliki bahan berkaitan Daesh