HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2024 - Sorra.net, a beauty-tech startup from Hong Kong Science Park, is dedicated to becoming the city’s leading platform for beauty and skincare product comparisons. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Sorra.net not only enhances its beauty content to drive traffic but also provides readers with a more personalized experience. Currently, Sorra.net boasts Hong Kong’s largest beauty product database, featuring over 35,000 products, offering users comprehensive product information.