TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2025 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, connected access, and positioning technology, is excited to announce its participation in Computex 2025, taking place from May 20 to 23 at Taipei. This leading technology event will give attendees the opportunity to experience the latest innovations from Southco, meet directly with their team, and foster connections within the broader tech community.

As a company committed to delivering quality and innovation, Southco will present a range of products designed to enhance physical security for the digital world. Attendees can visit us at booth I0802 to explore cutting-edge solutions, including optimized ejectors, and a self-aligning liquid cooling adapter that provides faster storage access while enhancing energy efficiency.

“Our participation in Computex highlights our commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” said Jason Cheng, Business Development Director at Southco. “The right combination of advanced hardware ensures that users experience superior performance while reducing business operational costs, making our solutions ideal for modern applications.”

Southco’s team will be available for discussions on industry trends and customer-focused strategies. Join them at Computex 2025 to discover how Southco is driving innovation in the tech industry!

