Sun Life contributes to empower 1,000 migrant domestic workers in Hong Kong with financial literacy through HK$200,000 donation to Uplifters

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2025 - Sun Life Hong Kong Limited (”Sun Life”) announced today a HK$200,000 donation to Uplifters, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering migrant domestic workers through online education and community support. The funding will contribute to support Uplifters’ flagship “Dare to Dream” programme, providing financial literacy education to approximately 1,000 migrant domestic workers per year in Hong Kong.

This initiative comes in response to findings from Sun Life’s latest survey, “Women’s Wealth: Building Confidence and Security”, which revealed that 44% of mothers in Asia experience stress from balancing the needs of their children and parents. For migrant domestic workers in Hong Kong, who often support families abroad, the financial and emotional burden is particularly significant.

Uplifters’ “Dare to Dream” programme is a free comprehensive online course focusing on money management, personal development and mental well-being. Since its launch in 2018, over 10,000 migrant domestic workers have enrolled, joining a thriving community of 14,700 members. The programme equips participants with the tools to set financial goals, manage their money effectively, and improve their overall mental health. Following the completion of “Dare to Dream, 86% report transformative changes in their lives. To learn more about Uplifters and their free online courses, please visit their website. Migrant domestic workers can join the course through their Messenger Chatbot on their Facebook Page Online Courses by Uplifters.

With approximately 350,000 migrant domestic workers in Hong Kong, many lack access to financial security beyond basic health and injury coverage. Mandatory insurance does not extend to their families or potential loss of income. Sun Life’s donation will contribute to enable Uplifters to expand its reach, offering financial literacy courses to migrant domestic workers in Hong Kong and fostering greater awareness of the importance of financial planning.

David Broom, Chief Client and Distribution Officer of Sun Life Asia said: “At Sun Life, empowering communities through financial literacy is a cornerstone of our mission in Asia. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Uplifters on a pioneering initiative supporting foreign domestic helpers in Hong Kong, leveraging our experience in Hong Kong, Indonesia and the Philippines. The ‘Dare to Dream’ programme offers comprehensive financial education and practical resources, empowering participants to pursue their financial aspirations with confidence. This initiative aligns perfectly with our broader commitment to addressing the financial challenges faced by diverse communities across Asia and reinforces our ongoing efforts to develop and implement impactful financial literacy programmes that create lasting positive change.”

Marie Kretz Di Meglio, Founder and CEO of Uplifters, said: “We are deeply grateful for Sun Life’s generous support, which will enable us to continue our mission to empower migrant domestic workers with the tools and knowledge they need to achieve financial independence and personal growth. Through our ‘Dare to Dream’ programme, we aim to transform lives by fostering financial literacy, mental well-being and a sense of community. This partnership with Sun Life is a testament to the power of collaboration in creating meaningful change for underserved groups in Hong Kong.”

This partnership reflects Sun Life’s ongoing dedication to fostering financial resilience and well-being among women and underserved communities, aligning with its broader mission to promote financial literacy across Asia.