SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2025 - SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Atlas, the global travel technology company, at ITB Berlin 2025. As part of the partnership, SUNRATE will integrate its advanced travel payment solutions with Atlas’s ATRIP (Air Travel Retailing and Information Platform).

Revolutionising the Travel Industry with Global Payments and Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) Content

This partnership exemplifies how SUNRATE tackles key challenges in global travel distribution. At ITB Berlin, SUNRATE showcased how its commercial cards - trusted by partners like Atlas - are transforming travel payments for the industry.

SUNRATE’s virtual and physical commercial cards enable customers to settle card spends in more than 15 currencies. They also allow the customisation of key parameters, such as card limits and use cases, providing tailored financial control. Customers can also access real-time transaction statements and reconciliation tools. SUNRATE is certified to the international financial data security standard, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Level 1.

“Teaming up with Atlas underscores our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. As we continue to lead the way in global payment solutions, we remain steadfast in our mission to evolve our commercial card offerings, empowering travel businesses to navigate complex payment landscapes with agility and confidence,“ said Shawn Qin, Head of Card Business at SUNRATE.

Addressing Cross-Border Payment Challenges

Cross-border payments remain one of the biggest challenges for the global travel distribution industry. Providing flexible, secure, and efficient payment solutions to travel sellers is essential for Atlas, which partners with 150 low-cost airlines and serves clients across the globe.

“The global payment ecosystem is constantly evolving, and keeping up with changing needs and regulations is no small task. That’s why Atlas is committed to working with the world’s leading payment providers to deliver the most up-to-date solutions to our customers,“ said Mary Li, CEO and Founder of Atlas. “We are thrilled to partner with SUNRATE to empower the global travel ecosystem with efficient, convenient, and secure payment infrastructure.”