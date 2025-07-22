Swiss-Belhotel Brisbane Marks Six-Month Milestone

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2025 - Swiss-Belhotel Brisbane has successfully reached its six-month milestone, affirming its position as a key player in the city’s upscale hotel segment. Since opening in December 2024, the property has demonstrated robust performance and consistent guest satisfaction, reflecting Brisbane’s strong market fundamentals and the group’s strategic positioning in Australia.

Located in the vibrant inner-city suburb of Woolloongabba, adjacent to the iconic Gabba Stadium, Swiss-Belhotel Brisbane features 110 contemporary rooms and suites designed for both short and extended stays. Each room includes a kitchenette with refrigerator and microwave. The hotel also offers pet-friendly accommodation, catering to a growing trend.

Swiss-Kitchen™ Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, located on Level 12, provides panoramic views of the Brisbane skyline and Gabba Stadium. The rooftop venue serves a variety of breakfast, daytime, and evening options, while leisure facilities include an open-air plunge pool and fitness centre.

Strategically situated near South Bank and the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, the hotel is well-positioned to cater to both leisure and corporate travellers.

“Reaching this six-month milestone is an important achievement for Swiss-Belhotel Brisbane. Brisbane is a growing hub for business, events, and tourism, and we are proud to contribute to the city’s evolving hospitality landscape with a product that offers quality, flexibility, and value.” said Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International.

Brisbane continues to see a surge in travel demand. The city welcomed 8.8 million overnight visitors, spending AU$10.7 billion in the year ending June 2024. Brisbane Airport recorded 22.6 million passengers, reaching 95 percent of pre-pandemic levels, highlighting its recovery and popularity.

Swiss-Belhotel Brisbane is part of Swiss-Belhotel International’s portfolio in Australia and New Zealand. With a global presence spanning 20 countries and more than 150 hotels and projects, Swiss-Belhotel International remains committed to delivering internationally branded hospitality solutions.

This commitment to excellence and innovation has earned the group notable industry recognition. In 2024, Swiss-Belhotel International received the Legacy Family Business Award Asia Pacific at the Family Business Association Excellence Awards, and the EY Entrepreneur of the Year – New Zealand Family Business Award, presented to Chairman and President Gavin M. Faull, honouring his visionary leadership and the brand’s global success.

