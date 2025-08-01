$!Takashi Murakami’s Ohana Hatake Unleashes a Floral Fantasy: “Field of Flowers” Lands at Pacific Place

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 August 2025 - This summer, Pacific Place blossoms into an imaginative, fashion-forward floral dreamscape with the debut of “Field of Flowers” — the first-ever Takashi Murakami’s Ohana Hatake pop-up in Hong Kong. This exclusive pop-up runs from 31 July to 13 August at Pacific Place, promising an immersive retail and visual experience for the style-savvy, the art-obsessed, and everyone in between. As ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025’s Official Mall Partner, Pacific Place merges retail, pop culture, and art, creating a bold space where creativity and fashion collide, all through its own unique lens.

First in Hong Kong: Ohana Hatake Blooms at Pacific Place

Marking its official Hong Kong debut with the “Field of Flowers”, Takashi Murakami’s Ohana Hatake pop-up offers an extraordinary opportunity to step inside Murakami’s fantastical floral universe. Known for his bold superflat aesthetic, Murakami infuses this retail space with his distinctive DNA, making it a must-see for cultural tastemakers and collectors alike.

Taking centre stage is a spectacular large-scale hanging cherry blossom installation — a sculptural masterpiece making its public debut. Indulge in a floral fantasy, the installation transforms Garden Court into a surreal dreamscape, where fashion flows into fine art. This immersive pop-up marks a cultural milestone for the city, blossoming into a vibrant garden shaped by Murakami’s signature visual language — playful, poetic, and bursting with imagination. Don’t forget to take a picture in front of the mirror wall for a cool aesthetic that’s filled with flowers!

Venue: “Field of Flowers” – Takashi Murakami’s Ohana Hatake Pop-Up (Garden Court, Level LG1)

Opening Hours: 11 am – 8 pm

Pacific Place x Ohana Hatake x Complex Chinese: Where Art Meets Fashion & Fun

As the Official Mall Partner of ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025, Pacific Place cements its role as a hub for boundary-pushing culture. This three-way collaboration unites retail innovation, pop culture, and contemporary art — creating a space where creative minds and fashion lovers collide, and blending the energy of ComplexCon with the unique spirit of Pacific Place.