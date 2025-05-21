KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 May 2025 - Tenchijin Inc., a leading space technology company, today announced a partnership agreement with PWS, Malaysia’s prominent water solutions provider, for the distribution of KnoWaterleak in key Malaysian territories as of May 1.

This strategic partnership combines Tenchijin’s innovative satellite-based water leak detection technology with PWS’s extensive network and expertise in the Malaysian water sector. PWS, which currently serves as the exclusive distributor for global industry leaders such as Diehl, Nivus, and Aichi Tokei, will leverage its established relationships with major water utilities to accelerate the adoption of KnoWaterleak throughout Malaysia.

Strategic Partnership Benefits

The collaboration aims to address critical water infrastructure challenges in Malaysia through:

- Integration of KnoWaterleak’s satellite-based monitoring system with existing water management infrastructure

- Enhanced leak detection capabilities for water utilities across the three regions

- Improved water conservation and infrastructure maintenance efficiency

Executive Comments

Yohei Nishiyama - VP of Business Development, Tenchijin Inc | Japan

“Our partnership with PWS represents a significant milestone in our expansion into Southeast Asia. Malaysia’s commitment to water infrastructure modernization perfectly aligns with our mission to revolutionize water management through space technology. Through this collaboration, we aim to demonstrate how satellite technology can transform the way we manage and conserve water resources. This partnership will not only benefit the Malaysian water sector but also serve as a model for sustainable water management across Southeast Asia.”

Mr. Desmond Lim, Managing Director, Premier Water Services

“PWS recognizes the transformative potential of KnoWaterleak’s technology for Malaysia’s water utilities. This partnership strengthens our portfolio of innovative solutions and reinforces our commitment to advancing water infrastructure management. By combining our extensive network and expertise with Tenchijin’s cutting-edge satellite technology, we are confident in our ability to deliver unprecedented value to water operators across Malaysia. This collaboration marks a new chapter in Malaysia’s journey towards smarter, more efficient water management systems.”

Market Implementation

The initial rollout will focus on:

- Comprehensive coverage of water networks in Malaysia

- Integration with existing water management systems

- Technical support and training programs for local utilities

