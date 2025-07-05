KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 July 2025 - On July 4th, the “Mystic Mountains and Rivers · Pursuing Dreams in Guizhou” Online Communication Special Event was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event was organized by the Cyberspace Administration of Guizhou, China, with the aim of promoting cooperation and exchange between Guizhou and Malaysia in the fields of digital economy, media communication, and cultural tourism. Mr. Loo Kok Seong, Director of Tourism Malaysia and President of the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce, and Mr. Loo Chuan Boon, Chief Operation Officer of the Selangor Information Technology & Digital Economy Corporation, attended the event and delivered speeches respectively. Mr. Zhao Guoliang, Deputy Director General of the Cyberspace Administration of Guizhou, China, gave a special presentation on the topic.

Mr. Zhao Guoliang stated that Guizhou’s digital economy is booming, and its cultural tourism is thriving. He sincerely invited everyone to visit the colorful Guizhou, to experience its beautiful landscapes and diverse cultures, and to enjoy the unique integration of modern technology and ethnic charm. He expressed his hope that people from both sides will grow closer and more familiar with each other, and that cooperation in various fields will continue to deepen and become more substantial.

Mr. Loo Kok Seong said that Guizhou’s development in the fields of big data industry, digital communication, and the integration of culture and tourism in recent years has been truly impressive. Guizhou and Malaysia can explore cooperation based on the integration model of “Internet + Tourism + Culture,“ through joint content creation, interconnection of platforms, and exchange of talents to jointly build a cross-border communication ecosystem.

Representatives from Malaysian chambers of commerce, associations, enterprises, media, young Internet influencers, the Guizhou Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia, and Chinese students studying in Malaysia, as well as journalists from some Chinese media stationed in Malaysia, attended the event.

