Tia Lee Graces the Cover of ELLE Malaysia: A Journey of Empowerment, Evolution, and Expression

Global fashion and music icon Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) takes center stage on the cover of ELLE Malaysia, where she reflects on her multifaceted journey as an artist, changemaker, and advocate for women's empowerment. The feature comes on the heels of her massive success with "Goodbye Princess," which has surpassed 174 million views on YouTube — a testament to her global resonance and emotional storytelling.

“Goodbye Princess” – Her Personal Anthem

Among her discography, “Goodbye Princess” holds a special place. “This song reflects my emotional journey — from someone who used to hesitate to express herself to someone who can now be more at ease and confident in being who she truly is.” Beyond music, the accompanying visuals and campaign became a cornerstone of her #EmpowerHer movement, which supports real-world empowerment for women by providing employment support and helping them rebuild their confidence.

Empowerment Through Art and Action

For Tia, music is a powerful vessel to communicate strength and self-discovery. “Right now, I want to express the sense of empowerment girls can find during their growth journey,“ she said. Her #EmpowerHer initiative, born during the creative process of “Goodbye Princess,“ channels proceeds and awareness toward tangible support for women facing societal pressures and stereotypes.

“Small efforts, when multiplied over 365 days, can grow into something significant,“ she said. “Empowerment begins when we help one another rise — especially during tough times.”

A Style Icon with Substance

Beyond music, Tia continues to shape global fashion discourse. Describing her style as “minimalism, comfort, and soft personality,“ she values timelessness and quality, often opting for classic silhouettes in neutral tones. Her fashion inspiration? Rosie Huntington-Whiteley — a woman she admires for her strength, elegance, and purpose.

Tia’s passion for fashion is on full display in her ELLE Malaysia cover story, where she dons looks from Louis Vuitton, FENDI, Brunello Cucinelli, LOEWE, Ferragamo, Shu Shu Tong, TODS and Versace. This latest cover adds to her impressive roster of features on Vogue, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar, Rollercoaster, Flaunt Magazine, ICON, tmrw, and Grazia.

Looking Forward: Healing, Self-Discovery, and Staying Grounded

In today’s fast-paced world, Tia prioritizes healing and self-understanding through activities like painting, meditation, and flower arranging. “You have to be honest with yourself and know what you need in order to grow into the person you want to be,“ she said. “Progress over perfection — that’s what I live by.”

From creating art that touches hearts to advocating for societal change, Tia Lee continues to shape the cultural landscape—on her own terms, and always with a message of strength and sincerity.

