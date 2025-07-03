Asean robot challenge boosts regional youth innovation - Hannah

KOTA BHARU: The ASEAN Youth Robot Challenge 2025 (ASEAN Y-RoboC’25) is not just a robotics competition but a platform to highlight the importance of digital innovation and strengthen the preparedness of the future workforce, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said the programme represents a regional movement that reflects the spirit of unity, creativity, and shared aspirations among ASEAN youth.

“This programme is one of the key initiatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) in conjunction with Malaysia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN 2025, under the theme of Inclusivity and Sustainability, bringing together youth from across Southeast Asia.

“A total of 12 youth teams from 10 ASEAN member countries are participating in this edition, including Timor-Leste,” she told reporters after launching the competition here today.

She added that the programme also supports the ASEAN Work Plan on Youth 2021-2025, which focuses on strengthening digital skills, youth-driven innovation, and inclusive regional cooperation.

On the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Career Day of the East Coast Zone Youth and Sports Skills Training Institutes (ILKBS), which was launched concurrently today, Hannah said the initiative connects graduates directly with industry players through dialogues, open interviews and the signing of memoranda of understanding involving 16 companies.

According to her, the effort reflects the government’s continuous commitment to enhancing graduate employability, in line with the National TVET Policy and Malaysia’s aspiration to reach 35 per cent skilled workforce by 2030.

“The combination of this regional robotics competition and a strategic career development platform provides a holistic space for youth to showcase creativity, apply technical skills and explore real career pathways,” she said.