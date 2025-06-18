Tineco Recognised as Global Leader in Emerging Floor Washer Category

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2025 - Tineco is proud to announce that Euromonitor International, the world’s leading independent provider of strategic market research, has recognised the brand as the No. 1 global leader in the household wet & dry vacuum cleaner category*. This recognition reflects Tineco’s commitment to innovation and quality in the home cleaning sector.

Harnessing over two decades of industry innovation, Tineco began its journey with a single vacuum cleaner. Demonstrating a commitment to pioneering excellence, a significant milestone came in 2018 with the launch of the world’s first smart vacuum cleaner. This was soon followed by the debut of its first smart floor washer in 2019 and an intelligent carpet cleaner in 2022.

Today, Tineco products are trusted by more than 14 million users across key global markets, including North America, Europe, and Asia.

SMART TECHNOLOGY MEETS EVERYDAY CLEANING

Now a globally recognised leader in smart home appliances, Tineco spans the floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories, holding 975 patents and 577 registered trademarks across domestic and international markets. For three consecutive years, the company has also maintained its position as the No. 1 wet & dry vacuum brand on Amazon in the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Australia, and Japan.

“At Tineco’s inception, we set out to simplify life and household tasks through smart technology. Over the past 26 years, our dedicated R&D team has made significant investments and remained steadfast in our mission to set the benchmark for excellence in floor care solutions,“ said Ling Leng, CEO of Tineco.

“Being named the No. 1 global leader in the wet & dry vacuum cleaner category by Euromonitor International is an incredible milestone. This recognition reinforces our commitment to continuous innovation and to delivering exceptional products that enrich our customers’ lives around the world. Looking ahead, we remain laser-focused on expanding into new markets, introducing cutting-edge technologies that simplify everyday living, and broadening our product portfolio to meet diverse needs.”

VERSATILE AND INTELLIGENT: FLAGSHIP MODELS THAT REDEFINE HOME CLEANING

Tineco’s flagship models—including the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist, FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, and FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch—combine intelligent features with superior power and user-friendly design to transform everyday cleaning. Each model has been thoughtfully engineered by Tineco’s R&D team to address real-world challenges, incorporating technological innovation and valuable consumer feedback to enhance overall user satisfaction.

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist: The S9 Artist is a high-performance floor cleaner equipped with 360° SmoothDrive™ Technology for effortless manoeuvrability in all directions—requiring up to 50% less handholding*. Its slim HyperStretch design (just 12.85 cm in height) allows for deep reach under furniture. The unit effectively manages hair with a Dual-Block Anti-Tangle system, while ensuring hygiene through the MHCBS (Maintain Hygiene Clean Brush System) and FlashDry Self-Cleaning that uses 85°C hot water. Other innovations include Backtrack Water Erasure to eliminate streaks, a repositioned clean water tank for lighter handling, and an optional Electrolysed Water feature for enhanced cleaning power.

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam: The S9 Artist Steam offers an all-in-one cleaning solution, combining HyperSteam technology (140°C) with Dual-Stage Heating to dissolve oil, grime, and bacteria for deep sanitation. Key upgrades from its predecessor include an extended 75-minute runtime (up from 50 minutes), Flash Charging with 2A fast charging to reduce downtime, powerful 22kPa suction for deep crevice cleaning, and Triple-sided Edge Cleaning to ensure thorough results along walls and skirting boards. It’s engineered for high performance, with modern living in mind.

FLOOR ONE Switch S7 Stretch: The S7 Stretch is a versatile 5-in-1 device offering floor washing, vacuuming, crevice cleaning, soft surface care, and high-reach dusting. Designed to replace traditional vacuums, it handles wet and dry messes—including oily stains—using 22kPa suction power. Key features include MHCBS continuous brush rinsing, a 180° lay-flat HyperStretch design (reaches under furniture as low as 13 cm), Dual-Block Anti-Tangle, dual-sided edge cleaning, and a FlashDry Self-Cleaning system. In vacuum mode, it offers 5-stage HEPA filtration (capturing 99.97% of 0.3μm particles), a ZeroTangle Brush, LED headlight, and up to 70 minutes of runtime on upgraded long-life batteries.

A leader in the intelligent floor care category, Tineco’s smart models are powered by proprietary iLoop™ Smart Sensor Technology, which automatically adjusts suction in real-time based on detected messes. This not only optimises battery life but also allows users to visualise cleanliness via a colour-changing LED ring that shifts from red to blue when the surface is clean. Guided by customer insights, all new Tineco models are equipped with self-cleaning capabilities, significantly streamlining maintenance and elevating the overall user experience.

Tineco products are available globally, with North American distribution through Amazon, Tineco’s official online store, and more than 10,000 major retail locations, including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, and Canadian Tire. In Singapore, Tineco is available at major retailers such as Courts, as well as online via Shopee, Lazada, and other authorised platforms.

To learn more about Tineco and explore its full range of intelligent stick vacuums, floor washers, carpet cleaners, and more, please visit the official Tineco Shopee store or Tineco Lazada store.

Images available in the media kit here.

*Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; based on retail sales volume worldwide for H2 2023 and H1 2024. Household wet & dry vacuum cleaners are defined as household cleaning appliances that dispense clean water (or cleaning solution) to wash hard floors, then vacuum up the dirty water and debris. Research completed in November 2024.