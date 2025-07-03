HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2025 - GE Jun, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of TOJOY Shared Smart Enterprise Services Co Ltd (”TOJOY”), received a special on-stage interview with former Prime Minster of Montenegro Igor Lukšić at the 32nd Kopaonik Business Forum in Serbia, underscoring the urgent need for stronger China-Europe cooperation. The prestigious event, often compared to Davos Forum, convened over 1,500 global leaders, including heads of state, government officials, diplomats, and executives, to discuss pressing economic issues.

Leading a delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs, Mr. Ge emphasized China’s commitment to global economic dialogue. He addressed trade dynamics, stating that unilateral measures like tariffs could hinder mutual growth, resulting in a “lose-lose” situation. “Trade is a cornerstone of progress,“ he remarked. “Openness and innovation, not barriers, drive prosperity.”

Marking 50 years of China-EU diplomatic ties, Mr. Ge highlighted China’s market potential, citing its 1.4 billion consumers—including 400 million middle-income individuals—and consistent open-market policies. He pointed to a significant investment increase by multinational firms as evidence of China’s appeal, alongside its annual output of 7 million engineering graduates, outpacing the combined totals of the U.S., Russia, India, and Iran. He highlighted opportunities in electric vehicles, 5G, green energy, and healthcare, inviting global leaders to come see China’s innovations for themselves.

Mr. Ge championed the sharing economy’s transformative role, noting that platform-based enterprises can bridge China and Europe by leveraging complementary strengths. He highlighted TOJOY Shared Group’s evolution into a big data-driven platform, connecting 5.5 million users to foster entrepreneurial resource sharing. Through its “1+N” model, TOJOY aims to cultivate unicorn enterprises and expand globally, with big data as a key driver.

The Chinese delegation, under Mr. Ge’s leadership, actively participated in forum sessions, raising awareness of China’s enterprises and markets. Their engagement seeks to bolster China-Europe economic ties and advance multinational projects for shared progress.