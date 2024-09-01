$!Tourism Authority of Thailand Invites Tourists to Join “HATYAI OUTLOUD” Event from August 30 to September 1, 2024 to Stimulate Tourism to Southern Thailand and Experience a vibrant celebration of art, music, light, and sound

SONGKHLA, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2024 - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) warmly invites all tourists to experience a unique and vibrant event, “HATYAI OUTLOUD”, Festival of Art, Music, Light and Sound in Hatyai, taking place from August 30 to September 1, 2024. The event will be held at Robinson Department Store Parking Lot and Niphat Uthit 1 Road (Sino-European Building Sai 1), Hat Yai City, Songkhla Province.

Calling all visitors to immerse themselves in the charm of Hat Yai city during “HATYAI OUTLOUD”, which will transform the historic district and Niphat Uthit 1 Road (Sino-European Building Sai 1) into a lively and colorful space filled with art and music. Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including mini-concerts featuring renowned artists such as Paradox, Musketeers, and Lomosonic. There will also be workshops, beautifully decorated photo spots, and a wide selection of delicious food from famous street food vendors. All activities are free of charge from August 30 to September 1, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that a significant 70% of Malaysian tourists enter Thailand via land borders, with Songkhla, Betong, and Satun being the primary and rapidly growing checkpoints. In particular, Hat Yai in Songkhla province is a highly popular destination for Malaysian tourists due to its convenient accessibility by both air and land transportation, including trains.

Ms. Thapanee added that The extension of the exemption of the Immigration Form T.M.6 at Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla further streamlines the land entry process. TAT projects that by August 2024, a total of 3.2 million Malaysian tourists will have visited Thailand, making Malaysia the second-largest source market after China. For 2024, TAT has set an ambitious target of attracting over 5 million Malaysian tourists, generating more than 150 billion baht in revenue.