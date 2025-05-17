•Tineco launches the Young Series with three new floor washers: the Y2, Y3, and Y5 Stretch Ultra

•Experience the ultimate cleaning experience with these innovative floor washers, where cutting-edge technology meets energy efficiency and sleek design for unmatched performance

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 May 2025 - Tineco, a global leader in smart cleaning technology, today announced the official launch of its Young Series Floor Washers in Singapore. Designed with new homeowners and first-time users in mind, the series features three value-driven models—Y2, Y3, and Y5 Stretch Ultra—offering high-performance cleaning at an accessible price point of just $299 onwards.