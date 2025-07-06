KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic on all major highways nationwide on the morning of the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration is reported to be smooth-flowing and under control, despite a slight increase in the number of vehicles at the Gombak Toll Plaza of the KL-Karak Expressway.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic is smooth flowing on the North-South Expressway (PLUS), the East Coast Highway (LPT) 1 and 2 as well as all toll roads around the Klang Valley.

He added that 30 smart lanes have been activated along the PLUS Highway today to maintain smooth traffic flow.

The public can get the latest traffic updates via the toll-free PLUSLine at 1-800-88-0000, the X account @plustrafik or the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 and the X account @llmtrafik.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, traffic flow at both border checkpoints - Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis and Terengganu-Kelantan via the Pasir Puteh road - remained smooth as of 9 am.

Pasir Puteh police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said traffic is flowing smoothly as normal at the Terengganu-Pasir Puteh border checkpoint.