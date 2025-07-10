TÜV SÜD Appoints Interim Leadership Following CEO Transition

MUNICH, GERMANY – NEWSAKTUELL - 10 July 2025 - The Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG has appointed Ishan Palit, former Asia Pacific CEO, as Interim Chief Executive Officer (Chairman of the Board of Management) effective July 15, 2025, following the announcement that Dr. Johannes Bussmann will be stepping down to become CEO of MTU Aero Engines AG. Johannes Bussmann will leave TÜV SÜD on July 14, 2025. Ishan Palit will lead the company during this transition period with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sabine Nitzsche, until a permanent successor is appointed.

Ishan Palit brings over three decades of experience at TÜV SÜD, having joined the company in 1994 to establish its operations in India. He later served as CEO of the Asia Pacific region based in Singapore, and in 2011, took charge of the global Product Service Division. Since 2017, he has served as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Board of Management, helping to shape TÜV SÜD’s global strategy and operations.

Sabine Nitzsche joined TÜV SÜD as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Board of Management in March 2025. She brings over 30 years of international leadership experience in finance, strategy and operations in the high-tech and automotive industry. Before joining

TÜV SÜD, she served as CFO and Executive Board member at Vitesco Technologies AG. She has also held senior positions at Infineon Technologies AG, including CFO of Infineon’s Automotive Division, and EMEA CFO at GlobalFoundries.

“We are very pleased that Ishan and Sabine will oversee the interim management of TÜV SÜD during this transition,“ said Frank Hyldmar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG. “Ishan is a seasoned TÜV SÜD senior executive with deep knowledge of our business and strong global leadership experience. Sabine brings a proven track record as CFO across multiple multinational enterprises. Together, they form a strong leadership team as we work towards appointing a long-term CEO.”

TÜV SÜD remains focused on delivering value to its customers, employees, and partners, while building on its strong foundation and executing its long-term strategy.