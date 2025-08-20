Six students arrested over violent school bullying in Pasir Mas

PETALING JAYA: A Form Three student was injured after allegedly being beaten, having his pants pulled down, and nearly strangled with wire by a group of students at a school yesterday.

The incident was reportedly orchestrated by six Form Four students around 10am before being discovered by a teacher who happened to pass through the area.

The victim’s aunt, posting on Facebook, claimed her nephew was slapped, beaten, and had his pants pulled down during the assault.

She alleged that her nephew was nearly strangled with wire before the incident was discovered by a teacher who coincidentally passed by the location.

“My nephew was kicked, punched, beaten, slapped, had his pants pulled down to knee level, and his neck was nearly strangled with wire,“ she wrote.

“If the teacher had not passed by, my nephew might have died at the hands of the bullies.”

The aunt revealed that six families visited her parents’ home last night, requesting that they withdraw the case.

“Last night, six families came to my parents’ house asking us to drop the case. I’m asking for help so that the families of the bullies stop asking my family to withdraw this case,“ she said.

“All these bullies are only Form Four students, but they can think and act to this extent. What will happen when they turn 20?”

According to Berita Harian, Pasir Mas district police chief Assistant Commissioner Kama Azural Mohamed confirmed the incident when contacted by the Malay daily.

Following the incident, he said police had arrested six 16-year-old students, with remand proceedings conducted this morning.

“I will issue a further statement after this,“ he said.

The incident comes amid growing concerns about school bullying in Malaysia, with education authorities recently ordering increased monitoring and spot checks at schools nationwide to curb such incidents.

The case highlights the severity of bullying that can occur in educational institutions and the potential life-threatening consequences when such behavior goes unchecked.